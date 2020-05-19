Maipo Valley D.O., Chile

From the Maipo Valley, a full-bodied, well-priced Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon from the Maipo Valley matured 13 months in oak barrels prior to bottling. Fun and juicy with dark plum, black cherry, blackberry, earthy and meaty with a flinty, vibrant finish. Pair with grilled game sausages

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Blissful Blue Cheese Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 444703

New York, United States

From America’s oldest operating winery, which even stayed open during Prohibition by positioning itself as a producer of permitted sacramental wine. A bright and vibrant Pinot Noir with earthy, mouth-watering raspberry, cherry, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg flavours on the palate. A perfect patio PN for summer.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 79939

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, zesty, lime-fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with juicy, mouth-watering acidity for seafood. Medium-bodied.

Alcohol: 12.6%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 472506

Mendoza, Argentina

From renown producer, Catena, a dry, full-bodied and well-priced Argentinean Chardonnay with ripe pear, apple, soft tropical fruit, butter crust and apple pie spice flavours on the palate. Finishes creamy, long and vibrant. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2020

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 918805

Luxembourg

This is a very interesting, juicy sparkling wine from Luxembourg made from 100% Pinot Noir wine grapes. Juicy, fragrant strawberry, cherry and light herbs on this easy-to-enjoy Rosé with fine and persistent bubbles. Great acidity for food. Pair with smoked ham and charcuterie.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 369074