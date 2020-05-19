MontGras Antu Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Maipo Valley D.O., Chile

From the Maipo Valley, a full-bodied, well-priced Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon from the Maipo Valley matured 13 months in oak barrels prior to bottling. Fun and juicy with dark plum, black cherry, blackberry, earthy and meaty with a flinty, vibrant finish. Pair with grilled game sausages

Alcohol:  14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Blissful Blue Cheese Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  444703

Brotherhood Pinot Noir 2017

New York, United States

From America’s oldest operating winery, which even stayed open during Prohibition by positioning itself as a producer of permitted sacramental wine. A bright and vibrant Pinot Noir with earthy, mouth-watering raspberry, cherry, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg flavours on the palate. A perfect patio PN for summer.

Alcohol:  13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2020-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  79939

Marynissen Platinum Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, zesty, lime-fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with juicy, mouth-watering acidity for seafood. Medium-bodied.

Alcohol:  12.6%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  472506

Catena Chardonnay 2018

Mendoza, Argentina

From renown producer, Catena, a dry, full-bodied and well-priced Argentinean Chardonnay with ripe pear, apple, soft tropical fruit, butter crust and apple pie spice flavours on the palate. Finishes creamy, long and vibrant. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol:  14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2020
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine 
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:  918805

Bernard-Massard Cuvée de l'Écusson Pinot Noir Brut Sparkling Rosé

Luxembourg

This is a very interesting, juicy sparkling wine from Luxembourg made from 100% Pinot Noir wine grapes. Juicy, fragrant strawberry, cherry and light herbs on this easy-to-enjoy Rosé with fine and persistent bubbles. Great acidity for food. Pair with smoked ham and charcuterie.

Alcohol:  12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  369074