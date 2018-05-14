Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 14, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 4:18PM EDT
Luján De Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Black spice and dark plum with attractive pepper and smoke on the nose and palate of this full-bodied Argentine red wine made from the country's flagship red grape Malbec. Perfect for meat lovers' pizza.
Alcohol: 14.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 317008
Thirty Bench Winemaker's Blend Double Noir 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
This is a vibrant blend of 60% Gamay Noir and 40% Pinot Noir grapes to create a medium-bodied, supple, smooth Niagara red wine. Notes of sour cherry and cranberry. This wine is aged in French oak barrels for 10 months. Ripe tannins and lots of acidity for tomato sauce dishes.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 493973
Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2016
Alto Adige, Trentino I.G.T., Italy
A vibrant, zesty Italian Pinot Grigio with notes of lime and white grapefruit. Pair with shellfish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 474742
Margan Family Hunter Valley Semillon 2017
Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia
A gorgeous, exotic white wine from Australia's cool climate Hunter Valley. Aromas of lanolin, lime, beeswax and melon. The vines for this wine were planted back in the 1960s, and the grapes reflect the depth of flavour and character of 40-year-old rootstock. The winery is fully accredited for environmental sustainable initiatives through Entwine. Pair with veal or roast chicken.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 493338
Graham's Six Grapes Reserve Port
Douro D.O.C., Portugal
A lip-smacking, tasty, well-priced dessert wine from the iconic Port region of Portugal. Loaded with aromas of fleshy ripe purple plums and blackberry jam. Great way to finish dinner. Pair with Black Forest cake.
Alcohol: 20%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2014-2019
Price: $23.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 208405