

nataliemaclean.com





Versado Malbec 2014

Luján De Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina

Black spice and dark plum with attractive pepper and smoke on the nose and palate of this full-bodied Argentine red wine made from the country's flagship red grape Malbec. Perfect for meat lovers' pizza.

Alcohol: 14.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 317008

Thirty Bench Winemaker's Blend Double Noir 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

This is a vibrant blend of 60% Gamay Noir and 40% Pinot Noir grapes to create a medium-bodied, supple, smooth Niagara red wine. Notes of sour cherry and cranberry. This wine is aged in French oak barrels for 10 months. Ripe tannins and lots of acidity for tomato sauce dishes.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 493973

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2016

Alto Adige, Trentino I.G.T., Italy

A vibrant, zesty Italian Pinot Grigio with notes of lime and white grapefruit. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 474742

Margan Family Hunter Valley Semillon 2017

Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia

A gorgeous, exotic white wine from Australia's cool climate Hunter Valley. Aromas of lanolin, lime, beeswax and melon. The vines for this wine were planted back in the 1960s, and the grapes reflect the depth of flavour and character of 40-year-old rootstock. The winery is fully accredited for environmental sustainable initiatives through Entwine. Pair with veal or roast chicken.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 493338

Graham's Six Grapes Reserve Port

Douro D.O.C., Portugal

A lip-smacking, tasty, well-priced dessert wine from the iconic Port region of Portugal. Loaded with aromas of fleshy ripe purple plums and blackberry jam. Great way to finish dinner. Pair with Black Forest cake.

Alcohol: 20%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2014-2019

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 208405