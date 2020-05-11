Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Mostly Syrah with some Gamay and Merlot in this full-bodied, smooth Niagara red wine blend. Juicy with aromas of tart black fruit. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $25.00

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 11986

Cahors, Southwest A.C., France

A deep and smoky full-bodied red wine from the Cahors where Malbec lives. Smoky, toasty and concentrated with ripe black fruits, savoury spice and mineral flavours on the palate. Vibrant acidity to handle rich grilled meats, game stews and sausages. Really delicious for the price and just beginning to show its potential full character.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $20.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 414532

California, United States

A smoky, toasty California Chardonnay with bright green apple and white-fleshed stone fruit aromas on the nose. Full-bodied with bright tropical fruit, butterscotch, lemon curd and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $12.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 703710

Veneto D.O.C., Italy

A refreshing and juicy 100% Garganega and so fragrant with honeysuckle, white floral and soft lemon aromas on the nose. Zesty with white floral, citrus and bright apple flavours on the palate and a perfect pairing to grilled calamari with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. The Tessari family has been growing grapes at La Cappuccina (the site of an ancient chapel of Franscan friars) for more than a century, since 1890.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 81489

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A bright and zesty sparkling single-vineyard Riesling from the Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment wine region. Tawse Spark Limestone Ridge is made in the traditional method. Pronounced lemon curd and biscuit aromas, bright and crisp on the palate with crunchy green apple, honey and lemon zest flavours finishing with some mineral notes. Very nice with fish and chips, calamari and popcorn shrimp.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 370361