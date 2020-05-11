Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 11, 2020
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 10:56AM EDT
Queenston Mile Vineyard Mile Red 2016, Château de Cenac Cuvée Prestige Malbec 2015, Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay 2017, La Cappuccina Soave 2018, Tawse Spark Limestone Ridge Organic Sparkling Riesling 2016
Queenston Mile Vineyard Mile Red 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Mostly Syrah with some Gamay and Merlot in this full-bodied, smooth Niagara red wine blend. Juicy with aromas of tart black fruit. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $25.00
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 11986
Château de Cenac Cuvée Prestige Malbec 2015
Cahors, Southwest A.C., France
A deep and smoky full-bodied red wine from the Cahors where Malbec lives. Smoky, toasty and concentrated with ripe black fruits, savoury spice and mineral flavours on the palate. Vibrant acidity to handle rich grilled meats, game stews and sausages. Really delicious for the price and just beginning to show its potential full character.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $20.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 414532
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay 2017
California, United States
A smoky, toasty California Chardonnay with bright green apple and white-fleshed stone fruit aromas on the nose. Full-bodied with bright tropical fruit, butterscotch, lemon curd and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $12.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 703710
La Cappuccina Soave 2018
Veneto D.O.C., Italy
A refreshing and juicy 100% Garganega and so fragrant with honeysuckle, white floral and soft lemon aromas on the nose. Zesty with white floral, citrus and bright apple flavours on the palate and a perfect pairing to grilled calamari with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. The Tessari family has been growing grapes at La Cappuccina (the site of an ancient chapel of Franscan friars) for more than a century, since 1890.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 81489
Tawse Spark Limestone Ridge Organic Sparkling Riesling 2016
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A bright and zesty sparkling single-vineyard Riesling from the Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment wine region. Tawse Spark Limestone Ridge is made in the traditional method. Pronounced lemon curd and biscuit aromas, bright and crisp on the palate with crunchy green apple, honey and lemon zest flavours finishing with some mineral notes. Very nice with fish and chips, calamari and popcorn shrimp.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 370361