OTTAWA -- > Cupcake Vineyards Black Forest Decadent Red

California, United States

A lovely, rich, full-bodied Californian red wine with aromas of black cherry liqueur. Perfect for Mexican mole.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Spectacular Spicy Wine

Price: $14.00

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 470088

A lovely German Pinot Noir with aromas of fleshy ripe black cherry, raspberry and cola. Surprisingly high alcohol for Germen Pinot at 14% but it doesn't taste hot and is balanced. Smooth and supple. Pair with veal and game dishes.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 550350

Côtes Du Jura, Jura A.P., France

A well-priced, old-vines Chardonnay from the Côtes Du Jura wine region. Chardonnay is the most widely planted white grape in Jura and has been grown in the region since the 10th century - though it has, in this time, been known by other names: Melon d'Arbois, Moular and Gamay Blanc. Ripe apple, toasty, nutty, lemon-vanilla pudding and citrus zest flavours on the palate. Pair with honey Dijonaise grilled chicken breasts.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021



Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 485839

Niederösterreich, Kremstal, Austria

Love Gruner Veltliner and love this one from Austria. Fragrant with fresh orchard fruit, lime and a crisp mineral aromas on the nose, the wine is equally, mouth-watering with lime and citrus zest, pear, apple and white pepper spice flavours on the palate. Pair it with smoked salmon, herb quiches and eggs Benny.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 669606

Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

Always love Columbia Crest H3 Les Chevaux (2015) and love the price as well. Juicy and fruit-forward with bright cherry, blackberry, plum, mocha and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Never disappoints and this vintage is so nicely done. Pour with a grilled filet mignon. H3 Red Blend Les Chevaux is named after the wild horses that, at one time, freely roamed the area.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 287425