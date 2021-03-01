Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - March 1, 2021
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 1:55PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:55PM EST
Cupcake Vineyards Black Forest Decadent Red, Eugen Altschuh Pinot Noir 2015, Marcel Cabelier Vieilles Vignes Chardonnay 2015, Salomon Groovy Grüner Veltliner 2018, Columbia Crest H3 Les Chevaux 2015
Share:
OTTAWA -- > Cupcake Vineyards Black Forest Decadent Red
California, United States
A lovely, rich, full-bodied Californian red wine with aromas of black cherry liqueur. Perfect for Mexican mole.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Spectacular Spicy Wine
Price: $14.00
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 470088
Eugen Altschuh Pinot Noir 2015
A lovely German Pinot Noir with aromas of fleshy ripe black cherry, raspberry and cola. Surprisingly high alcohol for Germen Pinot at 14% but it doesn't taste hot and is balanced. Smooth and supple. Pair with veal and game dishes.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 550350
Marcel Cabelier Vieilles Vignes Chardonnay 2015
Côtes Du Jura, Jura A.P., France
A well-priced, old-vines Chardonnay from the Côtes Du Jura wine region. Chardonnay is the most widely planted white grape in Jura and has been grown in the region since the 10th century - though it has, in this time, been known by other names: Melon d'Arbois, Moular and Gamay Blanc. Ripe apple, toasty, nutty, lemon-vanilla pudding and citrus zest flavours on the palate. Pair with honey Dijonaise grilled chicken breasts.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 485839
Salomon Groovy Grüner Veltliner 2018
Niederösterreich, Kremstal, Austria
Love Gruner Veltliner and love this one from Austria. Fragrant with fresh orchard fruit, lime and a crisp mineral aromas on the nose, the wine is equally, mouth-watering with lime and citrus zest, pear, apple and white pepper spice flavours on the palate. Pair it with smoked salmon, herb quiches and eggs Benny.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 669606
Columbia Crest H3 Les Chevaux 2015
Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
Always love Columbia Crest H3 Les Chevaux (2015) and love the price as well. Juicy and fruit-forward with bright cherry, blackberry, plum, mocha and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Never disappoints and this vintage is so nicely done. Pour with a grilled filet mignon. H3 Red Blend Les Chevaux is named after the wild horses that, at one time, freely roamed the area.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 287425