Western Cape W.O., South Africa

South African golf pro Ernie Els earned the nickname The Big Easy for his effortless swing and manor on the golf course. This savoury, juicy, lip-smacking red is dried herbs, spice and wild blackberry on the nose and palate. The Big Easy is a full-bodied South African red blend of 60% Shiraz, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Grenache, 3% Mourvèdre, 5% Viognier and 7% Cinsault grapes. Lots of flavour here! A core of spicy, wild blackberry. Pair with a pepper steak.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 220038

Douro D.O.C., Portugal

Juicy and full-bodied with rich aromas of fleshy black plums, blackberries and smoke. Relatively polished in texture on the palate. On the Douro River, river bends are called "voltas" and all have individual names. The Volta of Andreza is one of the most beautiful, and this wine is named for it. The two winemakers Joao Silva e Sousa and Francisco Baptisto work with vines planted at a high altitude, which gives more structure to the wine than those grapes grown closer to the river. This is a blend of traditional varieties: Touriga Nacional and Touriga Roriz. Half the wine was aged in French and American oak barrels. There is no filtration, clarification or stabilization of this wine. Pair with hearty meat dishes.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 385849

Terre Di Chieti, Abruzzo I.G.P., Italy

Orange blossom, clementine and spring blossoms. Good acidic bite and more heft on the palate than I expected from such a pretty, flirty nose.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $20.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 249128

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

Almost full-bodied with a mouth-filling richness. A creamy, rich BC Chardonnay. Round and supple with attractive white peach aromas and flavours. Pair with scallops with a sesame ginger dressing, spinach and pepper jack stuffed chicken, pasta with tomato sauce, pork tenderloin.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 377770

Veneto DOC, Italy

A crisp, dry Italian sparkling wine with notes of lemon zest and lime. Perfect as a chilled aperitif or companion to seafood.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine

Price: $14.65

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 487694