Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Mar.19, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 4:54PM EDT
Nemea, Greece
A terrific Greek red wine made from the Agiorgitiko grape. Aromas of red berries, plum, spice, leather, and fresh earth. Racy acidity for tangy tomato sauce dishes. Supple and smooth. Great value.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $13.10
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 172148
Gunsight Rock Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Paso Robles, California, United States
Campfire smoke and dark fruit on the nose of this attractive, full-bodied Californian Cabernet Sauvignon from the Paso Robles area. Decant 1-2 hours and pair with prime rib
Alcohol: 13.8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2022
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 539197
O'Leary Wines Chardonnay Unoaked 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Crisp and fresh Niagara Chardonnay that's not oak aged. This wine is owned by Shark Tank/Dragon's Den Kevin O'Leary and made by the respected Vineland Estates Winery. Aromas of green apple and Asian pear. Great minerality. Pair with roast chicken or turkey.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $14.96
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 307751
Kruger-Rumpf Münsterer Im Pitterberg Riesling Kabinett 2016
Nahe Qualitätswein, Germany
A gorgeous German Riesling with aromas of peach and pear. Off-dry style, medium-bodied. Perfect for glazed ham or mild curries.
Alcohol: 9.8%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $26.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 523969
Alvear Pedro Ximenez De Añada Sherry 2014
Montilla-Moriles D.O.P., Spain
This lovely sweet-style Pedro Ximenez Solera 1927 Sherry is not vintage dated but does have some wine from the 1927 vintages blended in. Dark-hued, rich and complex with aromas of fig jam, molasses and espresso. Great dessert wine.
Alcohol: 16%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2017-2025
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 499152