Boutari Agiorgitiko 2016

Nemea, Greece

A terrific Greek red wine made from the Agiorgitiko grape. Aromas of red berries, plum, spice, leather, and fresh earth. Racy acidity for tangy tomato sauce dishes. Supple and smooth. Great value.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $13.10

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 172148

Gunsight Rock Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Paso Robles, California, United States

Campfire smoke and dark fruit on the nose of this attractive, full-bodied Californian Cabernet Sauvignon from the Paso Robles area. Decant 1-2 hours and pair with prime rib

Alcohol: 13.8%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 539197

O'Leary Wines Chardonnay Unoaked 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Crisp and fresh Niagara Chardonnay that's not oak aged. This wine is owned by Shark Tank/Dragon's Den Kevin O'Leary and made by the respected Vineland Estates Winery. Aromas of green apple and Asian pear. Great minerality. Pair with roast chicken or turkey.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $14.96

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 307751

Kruger-Rumpf Münsterer Im Pitterberg Riesling Kabinett 2016

Nahe Qualitätswein, Germany

A gorgeous German Riesling with aromas of peach and pear. Off-dry style, medium-bodied. Perfect for glazed ham or mild curries.

Alcohol: 9.8%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 523969

Alvear Pedro Ximenez De Añada Sherry 2014

Montilla-Moriles D.O.P., Spain

This lovely sweet-style Pedro Ximenez Solera 1927 Sherry is not vintage dated but does have some wine from the 1927 vintages blended in. Dark-hued, rich and complex with aromas of fig jam, molasses and espresso. Great dessert wine.

Alcohol: 16%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2017-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 499152