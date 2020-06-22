Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany

A well-priced Pinot Noir from the Pfalz wine region in Germany with juicy and mouth-watering dark cherry, red berry and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Pair with a roast goose and roasted small potatoes.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2024

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 550350

Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain

A great value rustic Rioja produced from 100% estate-grown Tempranillo. Look for ripe black cherry, dark plum, blackberry, cracked pepper, meaty and smoky flavours on the palate. Finishes long and smooth with rich dark berry flavours on the palate. Good now, better in 2021.

Alcohol: 13.3%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2025

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 114835

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely Niagara-on-the-Lake Riesling from a much-respected producer. Aromas of peach and apricot. Pair with seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $18.00

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 12825

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

A spectacular Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic Gruner Veltliner grape. Aromas of lime zest and Asian pear. Terrific juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 14189

Pays D'oc, Midi I.G.P., France

A great-value, Grenache and Syrah rosé wine blend produced by the Famille J.M. Cazes. Elegant and fresh with raspberry, strawberry, cherry and dried herb flavours and a soft-citrusy finish on the palate. Very food-friendly pair with grilled salmon steaks.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Glorious Game Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 450809