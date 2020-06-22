Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - June 22, 2020
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 11:29AM EDT
Eugen Altschuh Pinot Noir 2017, Lealtanza Crianza 2016, Château des Charmes Estate Bottled Riesling 2017, Allram Strass Grüner Veltliner 2018, L'Ostal Rosé 2019
Eugen Altschuh Pinot Noir 2017
Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany
A well-priced Pinot Noir from the Pfalz wine region in Germany with juicy and mouth-watering dark cherry, red berry and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Pair with a roast goose and roasted small potatoes.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 550350
Lealtanza Crianza 2016
Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain
A great value rustic Rioja produced from 100% estate-grown Tempranillo. Look for ripe black cherry, dark plum, blackberry, cracked pepper, meaty and smoky flavours on the palate. Finishes long and smooth with rich dark berry flavours on the palate. Good now, better in 2021.
Alcohol: 13.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2025
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 114835
Château des Charmes Estate Bottled Riesling 2017
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely Niagara-on-the-Lake Riesling from a much-respected producer. Aromas of peach and apricot. Pair with seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $18.00
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 12825
Allram Strass Grüner Veltliner 2018
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
A spectacular Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic Gruner Veltliner grape. Aromas of lime zest and Asian pear. Terrific juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 14189
L'Ostal Rosé 2019
Pays D'oc, Midi I.G.P., France
A great-value, Grenache and Syrah rosé wine blend produced by the Famille J.M. Cazes. Elegant and fresh with raspberry, strawberry, cherry and dried herb flavours and a soft-citrusy finish on the palate. Very food-friendly pair with grilled salmon steaks.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 450809