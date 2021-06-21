OTTAWA -- > Château des Charmes St. David's Bench Vineyard Gamay Noir Droit 2019

St. David's Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A juicy Niagara red wine with lots of mouth-watering acidity on the palate and made from the Gamay Noir Droit grape. The vines for this wine are planted on the side of ancient limestone slopes of the St. David's Bench Vineyard in glacial soils located furthest from the cooling temperatures of Lake Ontario benefiting from warmer temperatures and a longer ripening season. Juicy flavours of ripe cherry, raspberry, spicy and vibrant on the palate. Gamay Noir ‘Droit’ is a red wine unique to Château des Charmes. In the early 1980s, Paul Bosc discovered a single Gamay Noir vine growing straight up and taller than the others in the vineyard. The wine had classic Gamay cherry flavours and a medium body, but there was also more complexity. Genetic testing revealed that Canada’s first vinifera vine was born right in their vineyard. They were granted International Plant Breeders’ Rights so no one else in the world can grow this vine or make this wine called Gamay Noir ‘Droit’. I’ve loved this wine for many years: not only does it have fleshy ripe dark berries, but there’s also a peppery top note. Pair this wine with grilled pork chops or chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 346742

Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California, United States

From Sonoma County, California, Belle Glos Oeil de Perdrix 2020 Pinot Noir Blanc Rosé is bone-dry, bright and zesty with red berry, citrus zest, fine herb and spicy flavours on the palate. A juicy and refreshing crowd-pleaser of a rosé. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this wine goes toward breast cancer research.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $28.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 343020

Niederösterreich, Kamptal, Austria

A zesty, crisp, refreshing Gruner Veltliner with classic aromas of grapefruit, white pepper and lime. No oak. Medium-bodied. Perfect for seafood or shellfish.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 568527

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, floral BC white wine made from the highly aromatic Gewurztraminer grape. Medium-bodied with aromatic notes white peach, daisies, lilies, baking spice and lychee. Subtle and delicious. Just enough acidity for many dishes like Asian fare, mild to medium curries and spices.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO:585745

Valdobbiadene, Veneto D.O.C.G., Italy

Santa Margherita Prosecco 375ml is the perfect size to sip on its own for brunch or as an afternoon sipper before dinner. Off-dry and zesty with lemon curd, fine herbs on a fresh and playful mousse. Chill and enjoy!

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $11.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 19024