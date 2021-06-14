OTTAWA -- > Tuli Pinot Noir 2016

Sonoma County, California, United States

Sweet chocolate, mocha and espresso from lavish oak aging of this Californian Pinot Noir. Surprisingly ripe for the cool climate of Sonoma County. Pair with a robust pasta dish.

Alcohol: 13.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 461046

Vinho Regional Setubal, Portugal

This juicy and soft-tannin red wine is made from the Periquita red wine grape which is also known as Castelão or João de Santarém. The grape is found primarily in the south coastal regions but is grown all over Portugal and is sometimes used in Port wine production.A full-bodied red wine from the Vinho Regional Peninsula De Setúbal. Robust, with aromas of black fruit and toasty oak. Excellent value. Pair with roast beef.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 488007

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A crisp, fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of lime citrus and melon. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine

Price: $17.15

Score: 90/100

LCBO:351494

Saar Valley, Mosel Qualitätswein, Germany

From the Saar Valley in the Mosel, Wuertzberg Slate 2016 is a great value Riesling under $16. Lovely on the nose with fine petrol, orange blossom aromas and elegant on the palate with ripe apple, soft orange citrus and flinty mineral flavours vibrant and long on the palate. Lovely balance here. Produced from vines that thrive in rich humus, quartzite and red slate soils. Everything is worked by hand on the 60% slopes with an altitude difference of almost 200 metres.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2021-2025

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 18281

California, United States

A zesty, refreshing with white florals, peach and grapefruit on the nose. Perfect for mild and medium curries and spices.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Spectacular Spicy Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 237271