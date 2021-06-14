Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - June 14, 2021
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 4:35PM EDT
Tuli Pinot Noir 2016, Periquita Reserva 2015, Riverview Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Wuertzberg Slate Riesling 2016, Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio 2018
Share:
OTTAWA -- > Tuli Pinot Noir 2016
Sonoma County, California, United States
Sweet chocolate, mocha and espresso from lavish oak aging of this Californian Pinot Noir. Surprisingly ripe for the cool climate of Sonoma County. Pair with a robust pasta dish.
Alcohol: 13.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 461046
Periquita Reserva 2015
Vinho Regional Setubal, Portugal
This juicy and soft-tannin red wine is made from the Periquita red wine grape which is also known as Castelão or João de Santarém. The grape is found primarily in the south coastal regions but is grown all over Portugal and is sometimes used in Port wine production.A full-bodied red wine from the Vinho Regional Peninsula De Setúbal. Robust, with aromas of black fruit and toasty oak. Excellent value. Pair with roast beef.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Best Beef Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 488007
Riverview Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A crisp, fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of lime citrus and melon. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine
Price: $17.15
Score: 90/100
LCBO:351494
Wuertzberg Slate Riesling 2016
Saar Valley, Mosel Qualitätswein, Germany
From the Saar Valley in the Mosel, Wuertzberg Slate 2016 is a great value Riesling under $16. Lovely on the nose with fine petrol, orange blossom aromas and elegant on the palate with ripe apple, soft orange citrus and flinty mineral flavours vibrant and long on the palate. Lovely balance here. Produced from vines that thrive in rich humus, quartzite and red slate soils. Everything is worked by hand on the 60% slopes with an altitude difference of almost 200 metres.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2021-2025
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 18281
Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio 2018
California, United States
A zesty, refreshing with white florals, peach and grapefruit on the nose. Perfect for mild and medium curries and spices.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Spectacular Spicy Wine
Price: $13.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 237271