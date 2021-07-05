Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - July 5, 2021
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 1:08PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 6, 2021 1:18PM EDT
7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2016, Schneider Jesuitenhof Spätburgunder Trocken 2018, Raimat Castell Chardonnay 2018, Marynissen Platinum Series Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Henkell & Co. Trocken
OTTAWA -- > 7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2016
Lodi, California, United States
A full-bodied, blockbuster Californian Zinfandel with aromas of blackberry, black plum, dark spice and smoke. Supple and smooth. Perfect for barbecused meats.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 59311
Schneider Jesuitenhof Spätburgunder Trocken 2018
Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany
A lovely, juicy German Pinot Noir (the grape is called Spätburgunder in German) produced by the Schneider family who have been making wines from the Jesuitenhof vineyard since 1803. Aromas of ripe cherry and spice. Perfect for grilled veggies and salmon.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 15359
Raimat Castell Chardonnay 2018
Costers del Segre D.O., Spain
A stylish, medium-bodied and fresh Chardonnay with bright apple, melon and white stone-fruit flavours creamy on the palate.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 15413
Marynissen Platinum Series Sauvignon Blanc 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely, zesty, lime-fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with juicy, mouth-watering acidity for seafood. Medium-bodied.
Alcohol: 12.6%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 472506
Henkell & Co. Trocken
Baden, Germany
A crisp, medium-dry, refreshing German sparkling wine with aromas of orchard fruit. Pair with shellfish. Great price!
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $12.80
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 122689