OTTAWA -- > 7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2016

Lodi, California, United States

A full-bodied, blockbuster Californian Zinfandel with aromas of blackberry, black plum, dark spice and smoke. Supple and smooth. Perfect for barbecused meats.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 59311

Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany

A lovely, juicy German Pinot Noir (the grape is called Spätburgunder in German) produced by the Schneider family who have been making wines from the Jesuitenhof vineyard since 1803. Aromas of ripe cherry and spice. Perfect for grilled veggies and salmon.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 15359

Costers del Segre D.O., Spain

A stylish, medium-bodied and fresh Chardonnay with bright apple, melon and white stone-fruit flavours creamy on the palate.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 15413

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, zesty, lime-fresh Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with juicy, mouth-watering acidity for seafood. Medium-bodied.

Alcohol: 12.6%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 472506

Baden, Germany

A crisp, medium-dry, refreshing German sparkling wine with aromas of orchard fruit. Pair with shellfish. Great price!

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $12.80

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 122689