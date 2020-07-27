Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - July 27, 2020
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 11:47AM EDT
Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Weingut R&A Pfaffl Wien.2-Red 2015, Closson Chase K.J. Watson Vineyard Pinot Gris 2018, Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Estate Riesling 2018, Mimi en Provence Grande Réserve Rosé 2019
Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California, United States
Excellent value under $20 on this Cabernet Sauvignon-driven red wine with some Merlot, Zinfandel, Ruby Cabernet, Rubired and Petit Sirah to round off the blend. Lush and intense on the nose with ripe blueberry, earthy, minty and cedar spice aromas, dry and juicy with ripe blackberry, dark plum, cocoa, smokey and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Pair with bison burgers from the grill.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 451351
Weingut R&A Pfaffl Wien.2-Red 2015
Niederosterreich, Austria
A crisp, racy cool-climate Austrian red wine blend of Zweigelt and Pinot Noir grapes. Aromas of tangy wild dark berries and spice. Medium-bodied and smooth. Pair with roast chicken or pork chops.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2015-2018
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $20.85
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 235738
Closson Chase K.J. Watson Vineyard Pinot Gris 2018
Four Mile Creek, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Produced by winemaker, Keith Tyers, this is a mouth-watering Pinot Gris rich with ripe stone fruit with bright citrus, and chalky, mineral flavours on the palate. Drink or hold. Pair with a grilled pork tenderloin.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 469445
Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Estate Riesling 2018
Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany
This Pfalz Riesling is so fresh on the nose with white peach, yellow apple and lemon zest aromas on the nose. Dry, light-bodied with medium-plus acidity, bright and fresh with clean peach, tropical fruit and lemony flavours on the palate. Produced from biodynamically-grown grapes.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 991315
Mimi en Provence Grande Réserve Rosé 2019
Côtes De Provence, Provence A.P., France
Produced by Les Vins Bréban, Mimi en Provence is a Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah rosé wine blend. Fresh with crisp acidity with ripe red berry, watermelon and wild herb flavours on the palate. A versatile, food-friendly rosé that will pair well with salads to charcuterie and creamy cheeses.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 452573