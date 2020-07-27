California, United States

Excellent value under $20 on this Cabernet Sauvignon-driven red wine with some Merlot, Zinfandel, Ruby Cabernet, Rubired and Petit Sirah to round off the blend. Lush and intense on the nose with ripe blueberry, earthy, minty and cedar spice aromas, dry and juicy with ripe blackberry, dark plum, cocoa, smokey and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Pair with bison burgers from the grill.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 451351

Niederosterreich, Austria

A crisp, racy cool-climate Austrian red wine blend of Zweigelt and Pinot Noir grapes. Aromas of tangy wild dark berries and spice. Medium-bodied and smooth. Pair with roast chicken or pork chops.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2015-2018

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $20.85

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 235738

Four Mile Creek, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Produced by winemaker, Keith Tyers, this is a mouth-watering Pinot Gris rich with ripe stone fruit with bright citrus, and chalky, mineral flavours on the palate. Drink or hold. Pair with a grilled pork tenderloin.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 469445

Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany

This Pfalz Riesling is so fresh on the nose with white peach, yellow apple and lemon zest aromas on the nose. Dry, light-bodied with medium-plus acidity, bright and fresh with clean peach, tropical fruit and lemony flavours on the palate. Produced from biodynamically-grown grapes.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 991315

Côtes De Provence, Provence A.P., France

Produced by Les Vins Bréban, Mimi en Provence is a Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah rosé wine blend. Fresh with crisp acidity with ripe red berry, watermelon and wild herb flavours on the palate. A versatile, food-friendly rosé that will pair well with salads to charcuterie and creamy cheeses.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 452573