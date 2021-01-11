Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - January 11, 2021
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 12:27PM EST
Cupcake Vineyards Red Velvet 2015
California, United States
Lots of sweet berries and chocolate on the nose and palate of this toasty Californian red wine. Pair with Mexican mole.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $15.45
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 260851
Trius Brut Rosé Sparkling
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Trius Brut is light strawberries, soft citrus and spice on the palate with bready, pastry flavours. The brut received a generous wine dosage giving it more body and structure. Very robust icewine dosage doesn't make this sweet in the least just more full-bodied. Strawberry pinot noir influence. Enjoy it chilled anytime.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2027
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $32.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 184309
Thalia Syrah Kotsifali 2018
Crete, Greece
An amazing value for this price! A smooth, full-bodied red wine blend. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $10.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 15285
Columbia Crest H3 Merlot 2017
Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
A consistently great Merlot from Columbia Crest's H3. The difference between daytime and night time temperatures in this eastern Washington state wine region is the reason why Merlots like this one are terrific and they can be even more rich and intense than their Cabernet Sauvignon based wines. H3 is a good example of a big, bold, juicy and full-bodied Merlot from this area. Smoky with dark plum, mulberry, savoury spice and mocha-vanilla flavours on the palate and dangerously smooth. So is the price.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 209874
Relax Pinot Noir 2019
Pfalz, Germany
A lovely, smooth, juicy German Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cranberry. Perfect for roast turkey or chicken.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $14.00
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 694801