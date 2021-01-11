OTTAWA --

California, United States

Lots of sweet berries and chocolate on the nose and palate of this toasty Californian red wine. Pair with Mexican mole.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Medium Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $15.45

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 260851

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Trius Brut is light strawberries, soft citrus and spice on the palate with bready, pastry flavours. The brut received a generous wine dosage giving it more body and structure. Very robust icewine dosage doesn't make this sweet in the least just more full-bodied. Strawberry pinot noir influence. Enjoy it chilled anytime.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2027

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $32.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 184309

Crete, Greece

An amazing value for this price! A smooth, full-bodied red wine blend. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $10.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 15285

Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

A consistently great Merlot from Columbia Crest's H3. The difference between daytime and night time temperatures in this eastern Washington state wine region is the reason why Merlots like this one are terrific and they can be even more rich and intense than their Cabernet Sauvignon based wines. H3 is a good example of a big, bold, juicy and full-bodied Merlot from this area. Smoky with dark plum, mulberry, savoury spice and mocha-vanilla flavours on the palate and dangerously smooth. So is the price.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 209874

Pfalz, Germany

A lovely, smooth, juicy German Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cranberry. Perfect for roast turkey or chicken.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $14.00

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 694801