Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Jan. 13, 2020
Cathedral Cellar Shiraz 2017, Noble Vines Collection 181 Merlot 2016, Mezzacorona Trentino Riserva Pinot Grigio 2017, Strewn Winery Terroir Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Fonseca Porto White Port
Cathedral Cellar Shiraz 2017
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Cathedral Cellar Shiraz is full-bodied, smoky, earth red with lush ripe berry, cherry, cracked black pepper, licorice and smoked meat flavours finishing spicy and long on the palate. Tannins are firm. Pair with roast leg of lamb.
Alcohol: 14.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 561142
Noble Vines Collection 181 Merlot 2016
Lodi, California, United States
A Bordeaux-style, spicy full-bodied red from the hot and dry Lodi wine region with rich raspberry, black cherry, dark plum, dark chocolate and smoky vanilla flavours lingering on the palate. So good now, particularly at less than $20. Mostly Merlot from 181 vine stock from Pomerol, Bordeaux.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 226530
Mezzacorona Trentino Riserva Pinot Grigio 2017
Alto Adige-Trentino D.O.C., Italy
A fresh and clean Pinot Grigio from the Alto Adige/Trentino wine region. Aromas of fresh peach, blanched almond and vanilla on the nose. Creamy with ripe peach and tropical fruit flavours smooth on the palate finishing crisp with well-integrated oak spice. Pair with charcuterie and medium-aged cheeses.
Alcohol: 13.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 32714
Strewn Winery Terroir Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A zesty, vibrant and mouth-watering Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with classic Sauvignon lime, lemongrass and herbal notes. Clean and fresh. A terrific match for vegetarian dishes, including grilled vegetables as well as seafood.
Alcohol: 12.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $24.00
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 343897
Fonseca Porto White Port
Douro, Portugal
I was surprised at this port mostly because I haven't tried many of the white variety. (I love tawny!) Makes a lovely after-dinner drink to sip on its own or with biscotti or fruit-based desserts.
Alcohol: 20%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: 2016-2024
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 276816