Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Cathedral Cellar Shiraz is full-bodied, smoky, earth red with lush ripe berry, cherry, cracked black pepper, licorice and smoked meat flavours finishing spicy and long on the palate. Tannins are firm. Pair with roast leg of lamb.

Alcohol: 14.3%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Luscious Lamb Wine



Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 561142

Lodi, California, United States

A Bordeaux-style, spicy full-bodied red from the hot and dry Lodi wine region with rich raspberry, black cherry, dark plum, dark chocolate and smoky vanilla flavours lingering on the palate. So good now, particularly at less than $20. Mostly Merlot from 181 vine stock from Pomerol, Bordeaux.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Plush Pork Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 226530

Alto Adige-Trentino D.O.C., Italy

A fresh and clean Pinot Grigio from the Alto Adige/Trentino wine region. Aromas of fresh peach, blanched almond and vanilla on the nose. Creamy with ripe peach and tropical fruit flavours smooth on the palate finishing crisp with well-integrated oak spice. Pair with charcuterie and medium-aged cheeses.

Alcohol: 13.3%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021



Splendid Salad Wine



Price: $17.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 32714

Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A zesty, vibrant and mouth-watering Niagara Sauvignon Blanc with classic Sauvignon lime, lemongrass and herbal notes. Clean and fresh. A terrific match for vegetarian dishes, including grilled vegetables as well as seafood.

Alcohol: 12.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021



Venerated Vegetarian Wine



Price: $24.00

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 343897

Douro, Portugal

I was surprised at this port mostly because I haven't tried many of the white variety. (I love tawny!) Makes a lovely after-dinner drink to sip on its own or with biscotti or fruit-based desserts.

Alcohol: 20%

Sweetness: Medium Sweet

Drink: 2016-2024



Divine Dessert Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 276816