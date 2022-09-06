Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Sept. 5, 2022

Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Palatine Hills Wild and Free Pinot Grigio 2020, Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Tegernseerhof Smaragd Bergdistel Grüner Veltliner 2017, Pine Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Palatine Hills Wild and Free Pinot Grigio 2020, Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Tegernseerhof Smaragd Bergdistel Grüner Veltliner 2017, Pine Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina