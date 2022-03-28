Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for March 28, 2022

Josh Cellars Chardonnay 2020, Thirty Bench Small Lot Rosé 2020, Moselland Winery Bernkasteler Kurfurstlay Riesling 2020, Creekside Rosé 2020, William Hill North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Josh Cellars Chardonnay 2020, Thirty Bench Small Lot Rosé 2020, Moselland Winery Bernkasteler Kurfurstlay Riesling 2020, Creekside Rosé 2020, William Hill North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

