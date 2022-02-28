Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for February 28, 2022
Published Monday, February 28, 2022 4:06PM EST
Fritsch Purist Pét Nat 2020, 13th Street Whitty Vineyard Gamay 2020, Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018, Concannon Vineyard Petite Sirah 2018, Hinterbrook Nomad Wanderlust 2017
Share:
Fritsch Purist Pét Nat 2020
Niederösterreich, Austria
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $31.50
Score: 90
SAQ: 14438126
13th Street Whitty Vineyard Gamay 2020
Creek Shores, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price $24.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 17180
Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018
Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Best Beef Wine
Price: $59.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 212076
Concannon Vineyard Petite Sirah 2018
Livermore Valley, California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $20.15
Score: 88
SAQ: 13692940
Hinterbrook Nomad Wanderlust 2017
Niagara Lakeshore, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $22.95
Score: 88
LCBO: 451328