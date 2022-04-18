Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for April 18, 2022
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 12:08PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 12:16PM EDT
Wente Vineyards Morning Fog Chardonnay 2020, Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2019, Lakeview Cellars Serenity Pinot Noir Rosé 2020, Bonterra Merlot 2019, Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Wente Vineyards Morning Fog Chardonnay 2020
Livermore Valley, California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 175430
Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2019
California, United States
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $24.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 16027
Lakeview Cellars Serenity Pinot Noir Rosé 2020
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2023
Price: $15.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 16953
Bonterra Merlot 2019
California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 984724
Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Sonoma County, California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $27.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 597237