Wente Vineyards Morning Fog Chardonnay 2020

Livermore Valley, California, United States

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 175430

Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2019

California, United States

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $24.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 16027

Lakeview Cellars Serenity Pinot Noir Rosé 2020

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, V.Q.A., Canada

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $15.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 16953

Bonterra Merlot 2019

California, United States

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026

Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $21.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 984724

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Sonoma County, California, United States

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $27.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 597237