Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - February 1, 2021
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 5:38PM EST
Big House Winery Cardinal Zin Zinfandel 2016, Domaine de la Baume Elisabeth Viognier 2018, 2027 Cellars Wismer Vineyard FoxCroft Block Chardonnay 2018, Max Ferd. Richter Elisenberg Vineyard Riesling 2018, PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2019
OTTAWA -- > Big House Winery Cardinal Zin Zinfandel 2016
California, United States
A big juicy, mouth-watering Californian Zinfandel with aromas of black plums and smoke. Pair with grilled meats and barbecued ribs.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $9.85
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 272401
Domaine de la Baume Elisabeth Viognier 2018
Pays D'oc, South Of France I.G.P., France
An elegant and complex 100% Viognier aromatic with orange blossom florals and soft baking spicy aromas on the nose. Dry, full-bodied with ripe stone-fruit, lemon meringue flavours finishing zesty on the palate. Pair with butternut squash risotto.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 438796
2027 Cellars Wismer Vineyard FoxCroft Block Chardonnay 2018
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Produced by Kevin Panagapk, this is a 100%, whole-cluster pressed, wild ferment, oaked Chardonnay fragrant with ripe pear, nougat, toasted nut, lemon curd and well-integrated oak spice flavours on the palate; finishes long, zesty and on a flinty, briny mineral note. Youthful, showing great promise and finesse.
Alcohol: 12.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 17663
Max Ferd. Richter Elisenberg Vineyard Riesling 2018
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
Elisenberger Riesling Kabinett 2018 is flinty with citrus, petrol and mineral aromas on the nose, lush and mouth-filling with a mouth-watering and amazingly long finish. So well-crafted and at 8.5% abv (50 g/l residual sugar), you can have a couple of glasses of this delish Riesling. Drink or hold. Pour with a veal schnitzel and schupfnudeln.
Alcohol: 8.9%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2021-2045
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 665984
PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A perfect dessert icewine to pair with a fresh fruit cup, lush with tangerine, ripe peach, honey, dried apricot flavours and a touch of spice. Lovely balance of acidity to sweetness.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2027
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 390351