Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb.5, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 3:58PM EST
Jean-Paul Dubost Climat Le Tracot 2015
Beaujolais Villages, Burgundy A.C., France
Lovely fleshy ripe dark cherries on the nose of this southern French red wine from Burgundy's Beaujolais region. Lots of mouth-watering acidity on the palate for tangy sauces and chicken.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 527051
Domain Mega Spileo Grand Cave Cabernet Sauvignon 2010
Achaia P.G.I., Greece
A rich, full-bodied, complex Greek red wine made from the Cabernet Sauvignon grape. This wine was matured for 16 months in an 85/15 split of French oak and American oak barrels. The vines were cordon trained, grown in a cool climate achieving late maturity for extra complexity and planted in sandy-clay soils. The 2010 vintage yielded 5000 bottles. The vineyard was originally used by the Holy Monastery of Mega Spileo (Grand Cave) for 500 years of respected wine production. Aromas of black plums, cassis and smoke. Decant 1-2 hours and enjoy with rare steak.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Price: $27.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 539924
Darting Düerkheimer Hochbenn Riesling Kabinett 2015
Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany
A gorgeous medium-sweet German Riesling with aromas of fleshy ripe pear and peach. Pair with glazed ham and a sweet chutney, Asian dishes and medium curries.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: 2018-2024
Price: $21.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 523944
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Beautifully balanced and subtle yet highly aromatic with white florals, grapefruit, lychee and rosewater on the nose, slight sweetness of fleshy peach on the palate then finishes with a lime blossom. Medium-bodied. Perfect for Asian dishes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 146753
California, United States
This great value in sparkling wine comes from Domaine Chandon, the California arm of Chandon, the producers of Dom Perignon. It is a traditionally crafted wine produced from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and spends 12 months resting on the lees. The result is an elegant wine that delivers the bread-and-toast autolytic notes so beloved in wines produced through the Champagne method. Expect this to be balanced and approachable, with complex red fruit tones. Enjoy with seafood or duck.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2021
Price: $35.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 405555