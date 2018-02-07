

nataliemaclean.com





Jean-Paul Dubost Climat Le Tracot 2015

Beaujolais Villages, Burgundy A.C., France

Lovely fleshy ripe dark cherries on the nose of this southern French red wine from Burgundy's Beaujolais region. Lots of mouth-watering acidity on the palate for tangy sauces and chicken.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 527051

Domain Mega Spileo Grand Cave Cabernet Sauvignon 2010

Achaia P.G.I., Greece

A rich, full-bodied, complex Greek red wine made from the Cabernet Sauvignon grape. This wine was matured for 16 months in an 85/15 split of French oak and American oak barrels. The vines were cordon trained, grown in a cool climate achieving late maturity for extra complexity and planted in sandy-clay soils. The 2010 vintage yielded 5000 bottles. The vineyard was originally used by the Holy Monastery of Mega Spileo (Grand Cave) for 500 years of respected wine production. Aromas of black plums, cassis and smoke. Decant 1-2 hours and enjoy with rare steak.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Best Beef Wine

Price: $27.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 539924

Darting Düerkheimer Hochbenn Riesling Kabinett 2015

Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany

A gorgeous medium-sweet German Riesling with aromas of fleshy ripe pear and peach. Pair with glazed ham and a sweet chutney, Asian dishes and medium curries.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Medium Sweet

Drink: 2018-2024

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 523944

Fielding Gewürztraminer 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Beautifully balanced and subtle yet highly aromatic with white florals, grapefruit, lychee and rosewater on the nose, slight sweetness of fleshy peach on the palate then finishes with a lime blossom. Medium-bodied. Perfect for Asian dishes.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2020

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 146753

Chandon Rosé Sparkling Wine

California, United States

This great value in sparkling wine comes from Domaine Chandon, the California arm of Chandon, the producers of Dom Perignon. It is a traditionally crafted wine produced from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and spends 12 months resting on the lees. The result is an elegant wine that delivers the bread-and-toast autolytic notes so beloved in wines produced through the Champagne method. Expect this to be balanced and approachable, with complex red fruit tones. Enjoy with seafood or duck.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2021

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $35.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 405555