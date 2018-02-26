

California, United States

A full-bodied, lavishly oaked Californian red wine blend of 78% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Merlot, 4% Ruby Cabernet (hybrid of Cabernet Sauvignon and Carignan), 4% Zinfandel, 2% Rubired (a hybrid based on Tinto Cão) and 2% Petite Sirah grapes, grown on vines planted in Lodi (62%), Clarksburg (28%) and Mendocino (10%). Loaded with toasty oak and smoke along with charred black fruit flavours. Pair with a steak.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 451351

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

A juicy, robust Marlborough red wine made from the Syrah grapes. Fleshy ripe black plums and smoke. The vines grow in this family-owned winery's vineyards in a warm, sheltered gully of their 17 Valley vineyard. The grapes were hand-picked and hand-plunged during fermentation. Pair with lamb.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 535856

Paarl W.O., South Africa

From South Africa, Avondale's Jonty's Ducks (2015) is a white blend of mostly Chenin Blanc with smaller amounts of Roussanne, Viognier, Semillon and Muscat de Frontignan grapes. Jonty's Ducks guard the winery's old vines, patrolling over the vineyards keeping snails under control. The winery is certified organic and biodynamic. A come-alive white wine in the glass with zesty notes of lime and grapefruit. Ultra-refreshing with racy acidity on the palate for field greens and spinach quiche.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 439554

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

Crisp and lime fresh with some white pepper notes in this mouth-watering Austrian white wine made from the country's classic Gruner Veltliner grape. Pair with fresh seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 346007

Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada

This Nova Scotia sparkling sets the trend for Canadian bubblies in style and elegance. The 2012 vintage of the Benjamin Bridge Brut is stunning. You're drinking the stars here. This bubbly is made using the traditional method (Methode Classique) of the second fermentation in the bottle, just as they do in the Champagne region of France. They also use two of the grapes, Pinot Noir (10%) and Chardonnay (8%), used in France in their blend, together with L'Acadie (42%) and Seyval (40%) to give a decidedly (and deliciously) Nova Scotia signature to the cuvee. All grapes are estate grown and hand-harvested in October and bottled in June after spending 5 years on the lees to add richness, creaminess and depth. The 2012 vintage had the ideal conditions of sustained cool weather moderated by the Bay of Fundy which allowed for slow and complex ripening of the grapes. Lovely aromas of lime citrus, fresh mint, and lemon brightness on the nose and palate with great replays of flavour. A long, toasty finish leaves you at the shoreline of this Atlantic bubbly longing for more. This wine dances in the glass like sunlight on the ocean, with just as much refreshing sea spray on the palate and senses. Pair with Atlantic lobster in melted butter or fresh seafood.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2013-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $32.95

Score: 96/100

LCBO: 381533