Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb.26, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 3:53PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 3:54PM EST
Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
California, United States
A full-bodied, lavishly oaked Californian red wine blend of 78% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Merlot, 4% Ruby Cabernet (hybrid of Cabernet Sauvignon and Carignan), 4% Zinfandel, 2% Rubired (a hybrid based on Tinto Cão) and 2% Petite Sirah grapes, grown on vines planted in Lodi (62%), Clarksburg (28%) and Mendocino (10%). Loaded with toasty oak and smoke along with charred black fruit flavours. Pair with a steak.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $19.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 451351
Mount Riley Syrah 2016
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
A juicy, robust Marlborough red wine made from the Syrah grapes. Fleshy ripe black plums and smoke. The vines grow in this family-owned winery's vineyards in a warm, sheltered gully of their 17 Valley vineyard. The grapes were hand-picked and hand-plunged during fermentation. Pair with lamb.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 535856
Avondale Jonty's Ducks Pekin 2015
Paarl W.O., South Africa
From South Africa, Avondale's Jonty's Ducks (2015) is a white blend of mostly Chenin Blanc with smaller amounts of Roussanne, Viognier, Semillon and Muscat de Frontignan grapes. Jonty's Ducks guard the winery's old vines, patrolling over the vineyards keeping snails under control. The winery is certified organic and biodynamic. A come-alive white wine in the glass with zesty notes of lime and grapefruit. Ultra-refreshing with racy acidity on the palate for field greens and spinach quiche.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 439554
Rabl Kittmansberg Grüner Veltliner 2016
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
Crisp and lime fresh with some white pepper notes in this mouth-watering Austrian white wine made from the country's classic Gruner Veltliner grape. Pair with fresh seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 346007
Benjamin Bridge Brut 2012
Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada
This Nova Scotia sparkling sets the trend for Canadian bubblies in style and elegance. The 2012 vintage of the Benjamin Bridge Brut is stunning. You're drinking the stars here. This bubbly is made using the traditional method (Methode Classique) of the second fermentation in the bottle, just as they do in the Champagne region of France. They also use two of the grapes, Pinot Noir (10%) and Chardonnay (8%), used in France in their blend, together with L'Acadie (42%) and Seyval (40%) to give a decidedly (and deliciously) Nova Scotia signature to the cuvee. All grapes are estate grown and hand-harvested in October and bottled in June after spending 5 years on the lees to add richness, creaminess and depth. The 2012 vintage had the ideal conditions of sustained cool weather moderated by the Bay of Fundy which allowed for slow and complex ripening of the grapes. Lovely aromas of lime citrus, fresh mint, and lemon brightness on the nose and palate with great replays of flavour. A long, toasty finish leaves you at the shoreline of this Atlantic bubbly longing for more. This wine dances in the glass like sunlight on the ocean, with just as much refreshing sea spray on the palate and senses. Pair with Atlantic lobster in melted butter or fresh seafood.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2013-2023
Price: $32.95
Score: 96/100
LCBO: 381533