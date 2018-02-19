Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb.19, 2018
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 4:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 4:25PM EST
Monasterio De Las Viñas Gran Reserva 2010
Cariñena D.O.P., Spain
A mouth-watering, delicious Spanish red. Full-bodied, but not heavy with notes of ripe dark red fruit. This wine is a blend of Grenache, Tempranillo, Cariñena and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. This Gran Reserva is a rare opportunity to taste mature Spanish wine, a rare treat . Pair with veal.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 82024
Echeverria Gran Reserva Pinot Noir 2016
Casablanca Valley, Chile
A pleasant Chilean Pinot Noir from the cool climate Casablanca Valley. Aromas of sour cherry and smoke. Juicy acidity for seafood. The vineyards are planted on the outskirts of the town of Molina.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 485284
Drama P.G.I., Greece
A crisp, vibrant Greek white wine blend of Assyrtiko, Greece's best-known white grape, and Sauvignon Blanc. Less grassy than New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, this has the same intensity and refreshment and mouth-watering acidity for seafood and shellfish. Aromas of white grapefruit and lime zest. Terrific!
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2020
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 178442
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A Meursault nose on this lovely Niagara Chardonnay produced by Tawse under the Red Stone label. Glorious aromas of ripe peach and golden apple with toasted almond. This wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken or turkey.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $25.70
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 511428
Douro D.O.P., Portugal
Attractive notes of toasted almond, figs and blackberry on this after-dinner fortified wine from Portugal. Enjoy with walnuts and cheeses.
Alcohol: 20%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 538983