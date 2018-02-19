

nataliemaclean.com





Monasterio De Las Viñas Gran Reserva 2010

Cariñena D.O.P., Spain

A mouth-watering, delicious Spanish red. Full-bodied, but not heavy with notes of ripe dark red fruit. This wine is a blend of Grenache, Tempranillo, Cariñena and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. This Gran Reserva is a rare opportunity to taste mature Spanish wine, a rare treat . Pair with veal.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 82024

Echeverria Gran Reserva Pinot Noir 2016

Casablanca Valley, Chile

A pleasant Chilean Pinot Noir from the cool climate Casablanca Valley. Aromas of sour cherry and smoke. Juicy acidity for seafood. The vineyards are planted on the outskirts of the town of Molina.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Glorious Game Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 485284

Thema 2015

Drama P.G.I., Greece

A crisp, vibrant Greek white wine blend of Assyrtiko, Greece's best-known white grape, and Sauvignon Blanc. Less grassy than New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, this has the same intensity and refreshment and mouth-watering acidity for seafood and shellfish. Aromas of white grapefruit and lime zest. Terrific!

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2020

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 178442

Redstone Chardonnay 2013

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A Meursault nose on this lovely Niagara Chardonnay produced by Tawse under the Red Stone label. Glorious aromas of ripe peach and golden apple with toasted almond. This wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken or turkey.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $25.70

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 511428

Croft Reserve Port

Douro D.O.P., Portugal

Attractive notes of toasted almond, figs and blackberry on this after-dinner fortified wine from Portugal. Enjoy with walnuts and cheeses.

Alcohol: 20%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2017-2020

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 538983