Paarl W.O., South Africa



Avondale`s Jonty's Ducks Pekin Red 2014 is a lush and juicy red wine blend of Shiraz, Cab Sauv, Merlot, Cab Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Grapes for this wine are organically grown in the Paarl wine region and the wine's name comes from the ducks that owner Johnathan Grieve has to take care of the snails and other pests that hang around the vineyard. On the palate, there is smoky blackberry, dark plum, earthy florals, underbrush and soft vanilla flavours. Pair with grilled meats.



Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022



Delightful Duck Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 383547





Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



From the Niagara wine region in Ontario, Creekside's Laura's 2016 is a full-bodied Bordeaux blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon with 2% Syrah added into the mix and showing a lot of promise. On the nose field berries, wet stone, chocolate, earthiness and hint of vanilla. There's plenty of acidity for food and some warming alcohol on the palate. Long toasted oak and cherry finish Decant and drink now or hold in cellar for three to five years.



Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Heavenly Hamburger Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 117960





Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany



Floral fragrant, medium-bodied Kabinett Riesling from the Mosel Prädikatswein with ripe pear, stone fruit, lemon tarte and mineral flavours on the palate. "Blue Slate" refers to the area of blue Devonian slate in the Middle Mosel producing a more floral Riesling. Pair with mildly spiced dishes.



Alcohol: 7.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2025



Calm Curry Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 160846





Vinho Regional Minho, Portugal



Produced by Aveleda, this dry and zesty Alvarinho is a Colheita Selecionada or a single vineyard special selection wine from the winery's estate vineyards. Fragrant with ripe melon, fresh green herbs and briny aromas. Dry, zesty and creamy on the palate with bright apple, pear, herbs and briny mineral flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with grilled seafood dishes.



Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $14.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 610295





Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



Made in the Traditional Method from 100% Pinot Noir wine grapes smoky and leesy on the nose with cranberry, fresh raspberry and soft spicy flavours that linger on the palate.



Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021



Cool Creamy Cheese Wine



Price: $34.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 363655