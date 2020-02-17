Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Feb. 17, 2020
Avondale Jonty's Ducks Pekin Red 2014, Creekside Laura's Red 2016, Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling 2018, Aveleda Alvarinho 2018, Megalomaniac Bubblehead Sparkling Rosé
Avondale Jonty's Ducks Pekin Red 2014
Paarl W.O., South Africa
Avondale`s Jonty's Ducks Pekin Red 2014 is a lush and juicy red wine blend of Shiraz, Cab Sauv, Merlot, Cab Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Grapes for this wine are organically grown in the Paarl wine region and the wine's name comes from the ducks that owner Johnathan Grieve has to take care of the snails and other pests that hang around the vineyard. On the palate, there is smoky blackberry, dark plum, earthy florals, underbrush and soft vanilla flavours. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 383547
Creekside Laura's Red 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
From the Niagara wine region in Ontario, Creekside's Laura's 2016 is a full-bodied Bordeaux blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon with 2% Syrah added into the mix and showing a lot of promise. On the nose field berries, wet stone, chocolate, earthiness and hint of vanilla. There's plenty of acidity for food and some warming alcohol on the palate. Long toasted oak and cherry finish Decant and drink now or hold in cellar for three to five years.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 117960
Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling 2018
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
Floral fragrant, medium-bodied Kabinett Riesling from the Mosel Prädikatswein with ripe pear, stone fruit, lemon tarte and mineral flavours on the palate. "Blue Slate" refers to the area of blue Devonian slate in the Middle Mosel producing a more floral Riesling. Pair with mildly spiced dishes.
Alcohol: 7.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2025
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 160846
Aveleda Alvarinho 2018
Vinho Regional Minho, Portugal
Produced by Aveleda, this dry and zesty Alvarinho is a Colheita Selecionada or a single vineyard special selection wine from the winery's estate vineyards. Fragrant with ripe melon, fresh green herbs and briny aromas. Dry, zesty and creamy on the palate with bright apple, pear, herbs and briny mineral flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with grilled seafood dishes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 610295
Megalomaniac Bubblehead Sparkling Rosé
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Made in the Traditional Method from 100% Pinot Noir wine grapes smoky and leesy on the nose with cranberry, fresh raspberry and soft spicy flavours that linger on the palate.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Cool Creamy Cheese Wine
Price: $34.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 363655