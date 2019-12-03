Zuccardi Q Malbec 2017

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Robust, supple, smooth, juicy Malbec produced from grapes mostly sourced from the Altamira but some from Chacayes as well. Ripe blackberry, earthy florals, blueberry and plum flavours, savoury on the palate. Great value and taste for the money. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:  723478


3 Rings Shiraz 2016

Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia

Great value under $20 on this full-bodied, smoky and meaty Barossa Valley Shiraz. Look for fleshy, smoky plum, dark berry compote and underbrush flavours on the palate on this, dark, lush and mouth-coating red wine. Pair with all things grilled from the BBQ.

Alcohol: 14.9%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  15495


Tzafona Cellars Cold Climate Unoaked Chardonnay 2015

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A clean, crisp unoaked Niagara Chardonnay with notes of green apple. Medium-bodied with good acidity for roast chicken. The winery's name Tzafona comes from the Hebrew word meaning northward and refers to the cool climate of the appellation in which the vines for this wine are planted in the Niagara Peninsula.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019

Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  485276


William Hill Chardonnay 2017

North Coast, California, United States

Love the toasty, smoky vanilla, butterscotch nose on this toothsome Chardonnay from the William Hill Estate Winery. Dry, smooth and creamy on the palate with great acidity for rich roast turkey and chicken dishes.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  288555


Fonseca Porto Bin 27

Douro Valley, Portugal

This full-bodied dessert wine offers aromas and flavours of fleshy purple and black plums with blackberry liqueur. Layered and rich.

Alcohol: 20%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2027

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:  325506