Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Dec. 2, 2019
Zuccardi Q Malbec 2017, 3 Rings Shiraz 2016, Tzafona Cellars Cold Climate Unoaked Chardonnay 2015, William Hill Chardonnay 2017, Fonseca Porto Bin 27
Zuccardi Q Malbec 2017
Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina
Robust, supple, smooth, juicy Malbec produced from grapes mostly sourced from the Altamira but some from Chacayes as well. Ripe blackberry, earthy florals, blueberry and plum flavours, savoury on the palate. Great value and taste for the money. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 723478
3 Rings Shiraz 2016
Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia
Great value under $20 on this full-bodied, smoky and meaty Barossa Valley Shiraz. Look for fleshy, smoky plum, dark berry compote and underbrush flavours on the palate on this, dark, lush and mouth-coating red wine. Pair with all things grilled from the BBQ.
Alcohol: 14.9%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 15495
Tzafona Cellars Cold Climate Unoaked Chardonnay 2015
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A clean, crisp unoaked Niagara Chardonnay with notes of green apple. Medium-bodied with good acidity for roast chicken. The winery's name Tzafona comes from the Hebrew word meaning northward and refers to the cool climate of the appellation in which the vines for this wine are planted in the Niagara Peninsula.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 485276
William Hill Chardonnay 2017
North Coast, California, United States
Love the toasty, smoky vanilla, butterscotch nose on this toothsome Chardonnay from the William Hill Estate Winery. Dry, smooth and creamy on the palate with great acidity for rich roast turkey and chicken dishes.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 288555
Fonseca Porto Bin 27
Douro Valley, Portugal
This full-bodied dessert wine offers aromas and flavours of fleshy purple and black plums with blackberry liqueur. Layered and rich.
Alcohol: 20%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2027
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 325506