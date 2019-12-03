Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Robust, supple, smooth, juicy Malbec produced from grapes mostly sourced from the Altamira but some from Chacayes as well. Ripe blackberry, earthy florals, blueberry and plum flavours, savoury on the palate. Great value and taste for the money. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Heavenly Hamburger Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 723478

Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia

Great value under $20 on this full-bodied, smoky and meaty Barossa Valley Shiraz. Look for fleshy, smoky plum, dark berry compote and underbrush flavours on the palate on this, dark, lush and mouth-coating red wine. Pair with all things grilled from the BBQ.

Alcohol: 14.9%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2025



Charming Grilled Chicken Wine



Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 15495

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A clean, crisp unoaked Niagara Chardonnay with notes of green apple. Medium-bodied with good acidity for roast chicken. The winery's name Tzafona comes from the Hebrew word meaning northward and refers to the cool climate of the appellation in which the vines for this wine are planted in the Niagara Peninsula.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019



Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine



Price: $22.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 485276

North Coast, California, United States

Love the toasty, smoky vanilla, butterscotch nose on this toothsome Chardonnay from the William Hill Estate Winery. Dry, smooth and creamy on the palate with great acidity for rich roast turkey and chicken dishes.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 288555

Douro Valley, Portugal

This full-bodied dessert wine offers aromas and flavours of fleshy purple and black plums with blackberry liqueur. Layered and rich.

Alcohol: 20%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2018-2027



Divine Dessert Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 325506