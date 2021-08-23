Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Aug. 23, 2021
Published Monday, August 23, 2021 3:47PM EDT
Königschaffhauser Steingrüble Trocken Pinot Noir 2018, Trapiche Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Chenin Blanc 2017, Konzelmann Late Harvest Gewürztraminer 2016, Steorra Pétillant Naturel Sparkling Chardonnay 2016
OTTAWA -- > Königschaffhauser Steingrüble Trocken Pinot Noir 2018
Baden Qualitätswein, Germany
Königschaffhauser Steingrüble 2018 Pinot Noir is a dry, vibrant Baden Qualitätswein zesty with ripe red berries, dark cherry, dark chocolate, incense and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food on this typical Kaiserstühler PN. Pair with baked morels stuffed with herbed cream cheese.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Best Beef Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 460410
Trapiche Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Mendoza, Argentina
A bold and juicy Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon from Argentina. Intense blackberry, cherry, nutty and fresh herb flavours on the palate. Tannins are firm. Nice now but better in another year to give the wine time to come together. Very promising. Pair with grilled burgers or tortiere.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $17.00
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 568865
Quails' Gate Estate Winery Chenin Blanc 2017
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC V.Q.A., Canada
Love this juicy, succulent BC white wine! Racy mouth-watering acidity for seafood and shellfish in this crisp, vibrant BC Chenin Blanc. Notes of green apple and white pear.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 391854
Konzelmann Late Harvest Gewürztraminer 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
This could be a dessert wine. Konzelmann 2016 is a late-harvest, softly sweet Gewürztraminer, spicy on the nose with rosewater, lychee aromas layered with ripe apricot, lychee, pink florals and gingerbread spice on the palate. Fourth-generation winemaker, Herbert Konzelmann, came from Germany to Canada in the 1980s and created the Konzelmann winery in the Niagara Peninsula wine growing region, a wine region that reminded him of Alsace. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2018 Ontario Wine Awards. Enjoy with mildly spiced foods or custard and fruit tartes.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 392357
Steorra Pétillant Naturel Sparkling Chardonnay 2016
California, United States
Produced by Joe Wagner, Steorra 2016 is a pétillant Natural and Wagner's first ever sparkling wine! Bright and cheery with Rainier cherry, ripe peach, creamy lemon and toasty, earthy flavours. Steorra takes its name from the Old English word for 'star'. Grapes are sourced from Sonoma County's cool-climate Russian River Valley.
Alcohol: 12.3%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $34.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 20177