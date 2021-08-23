OTTAWA -- > Königschaffhauser Steingrüble Trocken Pinot Noir 2018

Baden Qualitätswein, Germany

Königschaffhauser Steingrüble 2018 Pinot Noir is a dry, vibrant Baden Qualitätswein zesty with ripe red berries, dark cherry, dark chocolate, incense and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food on this typical Kaiserstühler PN. Pair with baked morels stuffed with herbed cream cheese.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 460410

Mendoza, Argentina

A bold and juicy Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon from Argentina. Intense blackberry, cherry, nutty and fresh herb flavours on the palate. Tannins are firm. Nice now but better in another year to give the wine time to come together. Very promising. Pair with grilled burgers or tortiere.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $17.00

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 568865

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC V.Q.A., Canada

Love this juicy, succulent BC white wine! Racy mouth-watering acidity for seafood and shellfish in this crisp, vibrant BC Chenin Blanc. Notes of green apple and white pear.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 391854

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

This could be a dessert wine. Konzelmann 2016 is a late-harvest, softly sweet Gewürztraminer, spicy on the nose with rosewater, lychee aromas layered with ripe apricot, lychee, pink florals and gingerbread spice on the palate. Fourth-generation winemaker, Herbert Konzelmann, came from Germany to Canada in the 1980s and created the Konzelmann winery in the Niagara Peninsula wine growing region, a wine region that reminded him of Alsace. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2018 Ontario Wine Awards. Enjoy with mildly spiced foods or custard and fruit tartes.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2019-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 392357

California, United States

Produced by Joe Wagner, Steorra 2016 is a pétillant Natural and Wagner's first ever sparkling wine! Bright and cheery with Rainier cherry, ripe peach, creamy lemon and toasty, earthy flavours. Steorra takes its name from the Old English word for 'star'. Grapes are sourced from Sonoma County's cool-climate Russian River Valley.

Alcohol: 12.3%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $34.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 20177