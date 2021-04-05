Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - April 5, 2021
Published Monday, April 5, 2021 5:35PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 5:36PM EDT
Trius Red The Icon 2017, Bieler Born to Run Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Stadt Krems Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw Grüner Veltliner 2016, Trapiche Gran Medalla Chardonnay 2017, Mas des Bressades Rosé 2020
OTTAWA -- > Trius Red The Icon 2017
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A consistently great Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec grapes. Aged 12 months in French and American oak barrels. Aromas of black plum, blackcurrant, dark berries, smoke, mocha and dark spice. Pair with grilled meats. Decant 1 hour.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2023
Gorgeous Gift Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 303800
Bieler Born to Run Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California, United States
Bieler Born to Run 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is produced by Charles Bieler who sourced the Cabernet from vineyards in Lodi, California and Columbia Valley, Washington, giving the wine great parentage and generous layers of cassis, ripe blackberry, olive, minty and toasty oak flavours all balanced with fresh acidity. Pour with burgers and ribs.
Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 137034
Stadt Krems Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw Grüner Veltliner 2016
Stadt Krems, Kremstal D.A.C., Austria
From the Kremstal D.A.C. (Districtus Austriae Controllatus) Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw 2016 Grüner Veltliner is clean with fresh green apple, flinty mineral and citrus aromas on the nose and is a dry, medium-plus-bodied Grüner Veltliner from a single-vineyard, classified as Erste Lage (premier cru) by the Traditionsweingüter. Wachtberg reaches a height of 400 metres with a bedrock of gneiss and schist and translates to ‘Lookout Mountain.’ The wine was vinified in stainless-steel tanks. Pour with a baked ham or foods that can be difficult to pair such as grilled asparagus.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2030
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price:$28.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 18125
Trapiche Gran Medalla Chardonnay 2017
Mendoza, Argentina
A superb cool-climate Chardonnay that was fermented in large oak barrels to lend extra creamy texture. Robust and luscious with aromas of pineapple, peach and butterscotch. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 14599
Mas des Bressades Rosé 2020
Costières De Nîmes, Rhône A.P., France
Mas des Bressades is a bright and dry rosé from the Costières de Nîmes wine regions produced from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, with a splash of Carignan and Cinsault. Lovely balance with lots of bright red fruit, wild herbs, finishing vibrant and spicy on the palate. A perfect pairing for grilled seafood dishes.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 950576