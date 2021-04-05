OTTAWA -- > Trius Red The Icon 2017

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A consistently great Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec grapes. Aged 12 months in French and American oak barrels. Aromas of black plum, blackcurrant, dark berries, smoke, mocha and dark spice. Pair with grilled meats. Decant 1 hour.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2023

Gorgeous Gift Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 303800

California, United States

Bieler Born to Run 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is produced by Charles Bieler who sourced the Cabernet from vineyards in Lodi, California and Columbia Valley, Washington, giving the wine great parentage and generous layers of cassis, ripe blackberry, olive, minty and toasty oak flavours all balanced with fresh acidity. Pour with burgers and ribs.

Alcohol: 13.4%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 137034

Stadt Krems, Kremstal D.A.C., Austria

From the Kremstal D.A.C. (Districtus Austriae Controllatus) Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw 2016 Grüner Veltliner is clean with fresh green apple, flinty mineral and citrus aromas on the nose and is a dry, medium-plus-bodied Grüner Veltliner from a single-vineyard, classified as Erste Lage (premier cru) by the Traditionsweingüter. Wachtberg reaches a height of 400 metres with a bedrock of gneiss and schist and translates to ‘Lookout Mountain.’ The wine was vinified in stainless-steel tanks. Pour with a baked ham or foods that can be difficult to pair such as grilled asparagus.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2030

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price:$28.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 18125

Mendoza, Argentina

A superb cool-climate Chardonnay that was fermented in large oak barrels to lend extra creamy texture. Robust and luscious with aromas of pineapple, peach and butterscotch. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 14599

Costières De Nîmes, Rhône A.P., France

Mas des Bressades is a bright and dry rosé from the Costières de Nîmes wine regions produced from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, with a splash of Carignan and Cinsault. Lovely balance with lots of bright red fruit, wild herbs, finishing vibrant and spicy on the palate. A perfect pairing for grilled seafood dishes.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 950576