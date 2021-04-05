OTTAWA -- > Trius Red The Icon 2017

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A consistently great Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec grapes. Aged 12 months in French and American oak barrels. Aromas of black plum, blackcurrant, dark berries, smoke, mocha and dark spice. Pair with grilled meats. Decant 1 hour.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2023
Gorgeous Gift Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 303800

Bieler Born to Run Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

California, United States

Bieler Born to Run 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is produced by Charles Bieler who sourced the Cabernet from vineyards in Lodi, California and Columbia Valley, Washington, giving the wine great parentage and generous layers of cassis, ripe blackberry, olive, minty and toasty oak flavours all balanced with fresh acidity. Pour with burgers and ribs.

Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 137034

Stadt Krems Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw Grüner Veltliner 2016

Stadt Krems, Kremstal D.A.C., Austria

From the Kremstal D.A.C. (Districtus Austriae Controllatus) Ried Wachtberg 1Ötw 2016 Grüner Veltliner is clean with fresh green apple, flinty mineral and citrus aromas on the nose and is a dry, medium-plus-bodied Grüner Veltliner from a single-vineyard, classified as Erste Lage (premier cru) by the Traditionsweingüter. Wachtberg reaches a height of 400 metres with a bedrock of gneiss and schist and translates to ‘Lookout Mountain.’ The wine was vinified in stainless-steel tanks. Pour with a baked ham or foods that can be difficult to pair such as grilled asparagus.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2030
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price:$28.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 18125

Trapiche Gran Medalla Chardonnay 2017

Mendoza, Argentina

A superb cool-climate Chardonnay that was fermented in large oak barrels to lend extra creamy texture. Robust and luscious with aromas of pineapple, peach and butterscotch. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 14599

Mas des Bressades Rosé 2020

Costières De Nîmes, Rhône A.P., France

Mas des Bressades is a bright and dry rosé from the Costières de Nîmes wine regions produced from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, with a splash of Carignan and Cinsault. Lovely balance with lots of bright red fruit, wild herbs, finishing vibrant and spicy on the palate. A perfect pairing for grilled seafood dishes.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 950576