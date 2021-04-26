OTTAWA -- > Forstreiter Exclusiv Zweigelt 2015

Niederösterreich Qualitätswein, Austria

A juicy, fruit, easy-drinking red wine from Austria made from the country's leading red grape, Zweigelt. This grape ripens early in the season which is essential to thriving in the country's cool sub-alpine climate. Aromas of tart cherry and smoke. Pair with poultry and game dishes.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO:572768

California, United States

A full-bodied, crowd-pleasing Californian Chardonnay with toasty oak, toffee and butterscotch notes. Pair with grilled chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO:230821

Côtes Du Roussillon, Midi A.P., France

From Côtes Du Roussillon, Midi wine region, Les Vignes De Bila-Haut is produced by M. Chapoutier. This is a full-bodied white wine blend of mostly white Grenache with a smattering of Muscat, Grenache Gris, and Vermentino to round it all off. Dry, smooth and rich with ripe stone fruit, citrus zest, honeyed florals, anise and mineral flavours on the palate. So much happening here and just great value under $16.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 485656

Monterey County, California, United States

This Chardonnay made by Charlie Wagner of Napa Valley fame and was first produced in 2005. Mer Soleil Silver 2016 is a dry, full-bodied, unoaked Chardonnay from Monterey County. On the palate, tropical fruit and ripe orchard fruit come together with a soft citrus, crisp and clean finish. The opaque grey bottle is a nod to the stainless steel and cement tanks in which this wine is fermented and aged rather than oak barrels. Chill and enjoy now with grilled shrimp.

Alcohol: 14.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 220343

St. David's Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A delicious medium-plus-bodied Chardonnay with ripe pear, apple pie, butterscotch, dried pineapple, lemon cream and toasty oak spice flavours silky smooth on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $35.00

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 10137