Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - April 26, 2021
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 2:24PM EDT
Forstreiter Exclusiv Zweigelt 2015, Cupcake Vineyards Chardonnay 2017, M. Chapoutier Les Vignes de Bila-Haut Côtes du Roussillon Blanc 2018, Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay 2016, Queenston Mile Vineyard Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2017
OTTAWA -- > Forstreiter Exclusiv Zweigelt 2015
Niederösterreich Qualitätswein, Austria
A juicy, fruit, easy-drinking red wine from Austria made from the country's leading red grape, Zweigelt. This grape ripens early in the season which is essential to thriving in the country's cool sub-alpine climate. Aromas of tart cherry and smoke. Pair with poultry and game dishes.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO:572768
Cupcake Vineyards Chardonnay 2017
California, United States
A full-bodied, crowd-pleasing Californian Chardonnay with toasty oak, toffee and butterscotch notes. Pair with grilled chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $13.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO:230821
M. Chapoutier Les Vignes de Bila-Haut Côtes du Roussillon Blanc 2018
Côtes Du Roussillon, Midi A.P., France
From Côtes Du Roussillon, Midi wine region, Les Vignes De Bila-Haut is produced by M. Chapoutier. This is a full-bodied white wine blend of mostly white Grenache with a smattering of Muscat, Grenache Gris, and Vermentino to round it all off. Dry, smooth and rich with ripe stone fruit, citrus zest, honeyed florals, anise and mineral flavours on the palate. So much happening here and just great value under $16.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 485656
Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay 2016
Monterey County, California, United States
This Chardonnay made by Charlie Wagner of Napa Valley fame and was first produced in 2005. Mer Soleil Silver 2016 is a dry, full-bodied, unoaked Chardonnay from Monterey County. On the palate, tropical fruit and ripe orchard fruit come together with a soft citrus, crisp and clean finish. The opaque grey bottle is a nod to the stainless steel and cement tanks in which this wine is fermented and aged rather than oak barrels. Chill and enjoy now with grilled shrimp.
Alcohol: 14.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 220343
Queenston Mile Vineyard Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2017
St. David's Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A delicious medium-plus-bodied Chardonnay with ripe pear, apple pie, butterscotch, dried pineapple, lemon cream and toasty oak spice flavours silky smooth on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $35.00
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 10137