Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Apr. 27, 2020
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 11:24AM EDT
El Esteco Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Cathedral Cellar Shiraz 2017, Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars Pinot Gris 2018, Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio, Williams & Humbert Walnut Brown Medium Sweet Sherry
El Esteco Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Calchaquí Valley, Argentina
A full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with wine grapes sourced from the Calchaquí Valley and produced by the El Esteco winery team. Love the sweet red plum, blackberry, violets and cracked pepper aromas on the nose. Dry with ripe dark fruit, cherry and dried herbal and grassy flavours on the palate. Tannins are fine. Enjoy now and for the next five years with grilled sirloin steaks.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2025
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 568907
Cathedral Cellar Shiraz 2017
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Cathedral Cellar Shiraz is full-bodied, smoky, earth red with lush ripe berry, cherry, cracked black pepper, licorice and smoked meat flavours finishing spicy and long on the palate. Tannins are firm. Pair with roast leg of lamb.
Alcohol: 14.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 561142
Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars Pinot Gris 2018
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC VQA, Canada
A mouth-watering BC Pinot Gris! Rich texture and a long finish. Aromas of peach, Asian pear and lime. The Pinot Gris is 60% fermented and aged for six months, in stainless steel, and the remaining 40% fermented and aged in two and three year old French oak barrels. Match with seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Cool Creamy Cheese Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 329458
Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio
California, United States
A zesty white wine from Californian made from Pinot Grigio grapes and comes in a small format can. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with light seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $4.25
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 444778
Williams & Humbert Walnut Brown Medium Sweet Sherry
Jerez D.O., Spain
A lovely oloroso sherry that's not as sweet as a cream cherry; rather it has a terrific dark nutty, black toffee goodness (thus Walnut Brown). Try this sometime instead of tawny port with hard cheeses, toasted nuts or crème brûlée.
Alcohol: 19.5%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: Extra Dry
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 437467