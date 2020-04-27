Calchaquí Valley, Argentina

A full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with wine grapes sourced from the Calchaquí Valley and produced by the El Esteco winery team. Love the sweet red plum, blackberry, violets and cracked pepper aromas on the nose. Dry with ripe dark fruit, cherry and dried herbal and grassy flavours on the palate. Tannins are fine. Enjoy now and for the next five years with grilled sirloin steaks.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2025



Delightful Duck Wine



Price: $22.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 568907

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Cathedral Cellar Shiraz is full-bodied, smoky, earth red with lush ripe berry, cherry, cracked black pepper, licorice and smoked meat flavours finishing spicy and long on the palate. Tannins are firm. Pair with roast leg of lamb.

Alcohol: 14.3%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Luscious Lamb Wine



Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 561142

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC VQA, Canada

A mouth-watering BC Pinot Gris! Rich texture and a long finish. Aromas of peach, Asian pear and lime. The Pinot Gris is 60% fermented and aged for six months, in stainless steel, and the remaining 40% fermented and aged in two and three year old French oak barrels. Match with seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022



Cool Creamy Cheese Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 329458

California, United States

A zesty white wine from Californian made from Pinot Grigio grapes and comes in a small format can. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with light seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021



Splendid Salad Wine



Price: $4.25

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 444778

Jerez D.O., Spain

A lovely oloroso sherry that's not as sweet as a cream cherry; rather it has a terrific dark nutty, black toffee goodness (thus Walnut Brown). Try this sometime instead of tawny port with hard cheeses, toasted nuts or crème brûlée.

Alcohol: 19.5%

Sweetness: Medium Sweet

Drink: Extra Dry



Divine Dessert Wine



Price: $14.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 437467