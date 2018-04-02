

Château Paul Mas Clos Des Mûres 2015

Côteaux Du Languedoc, Midi A.C., France

Dark, smoky and full-bodied with savoury, meaty black fruit. Terrific price for this quality of wine. Great for meat dishes. Elegant dinner party wine.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 286393

Coyote's Run Pinot Noir 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Seductive black cherry on the nose and liquid velvet on the palate. Great vintage. Juicy and tart Niagara Pinot Noir with delicious aromas and flavours of ripe berries with racy acidity. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 53090

Huntaway Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2014

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Lots of freshly cut grass and herbal aromas on the nose and palate of this vibrant and refreshing New Zealand white wine made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape. Lots of racy acidity for seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 536276

Cannonball Chardonnay 2016

Sonoma County, California, United States

Butterscotch and caramelized apple on the nose and palate. Pleasant, easy-drinking Chardonnay. Not highly expressive but enjoyable. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.7%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 311563

Juve Y Camps Reserva Brut Pinot Noir Rosé

Cava D.O., Spain

A robust, muscular non-vintage Pinot Noir Brut Rose sparkling wine made from Pinot Noir grapes, thus the dark hue and deep flavour of cherry and dark berries. Pair with hard cheeses.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2016-2019

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 385088