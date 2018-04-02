Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Apr. 2, 2018
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 1:58PM EDT
Château Paul Mas Clos Des Mûres 2015
Côteaux Du Languedoc, Midi A.C., France
Dark, smoky and full-bodied with savoury, meaty black fruit. Terrific price for this quality of wine. Great for meat dishes. Elegant dinner party wine.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 286393
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Seductive black cherry on the nose and liquid velvet on the palate. Great vintage. Juicy and tart Niagara Pinot Noir with delicious aromas and flavours of ripe berries with racy acidity. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 53090
Huntaway Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2014
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
Lots of freshly cut grass and herbal aromas on the nose and palate of this vibrant and refreshing New Zealand white wine made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape. Lots of racy acidity for seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 536276
Sonoma County, California, United States
Butterscotch and caramelized apple on the nose and palate. Pleasant, easy-drinking Chardonnay. Not highly expressive but enjoyable. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.7%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $24.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 311563
Juve Y Camps Reserva Brut Pinot Noir Rosé
Cava D.O., Spain
A robust, muscular non-vintage Pinot Noir Brut Rose sparkling wine made from Pinot Noir grapes, thus the dark hue and deep flavour of cherry and dark berries. Pair with hard cheeses.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2016-2019
Price: $22.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 385088