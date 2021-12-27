Ottawa police say a young person has died in a tobogganing accident at Mooney's Bay.

In a press release, police said they were called to the hill on Riverside Drive at around 3:20 p.m. Monday. The young person involved was taken to CHEO, where they later died of their injuries.

No further details about the accident were made available, nor was the identity of the victim.

"Until further notice, the Mooney’s Bay toboggan hill is closed due to safety concerns," the police said. "The Ottawa Police Service continues to work with City of Ottawa partners to investigate the incident and enhance public safety."

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident and who did not speak with officers at the scene to contact the East Investigation Unit at (613) 236-1222 extension 3566.