Fatal crash this weekend on Hwy 7
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 6:33AM EDT
One man has died in hospital on Sunday after a rollover on Highway 7 in Beckwith Township this weekend. The Ontario Provincial Police say the man and a woman were both sent to hospital after the single vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. near Dwyer Hill Road on Saturday. The man succumbed to his injuries, the woman is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The deceased male has not been identified as police continue to investigate.