One man has died in hospital on Sunday after a rollover on Highway 7 in Beckwith Township this weekend. The Ontario Provincial Police say the man and a woman were both sent to hospital after the single vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. near Dwyer Hill Road on Saturday. The man succumbed to his injuries, the woman is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The deceased male has not been identified as police continue to investigate.