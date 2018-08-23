

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics say a 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on the 416 Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the 416 south of Roger Stevens Dr. around 9:15 pm for a three vehicle collision. The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics say three others were taken to hospital. One is in serious but stable condition and two suffered minor injuries. Ottawa Fire says no one had to be extricated from the vehicles.

The 416 is shut down in both directions between Roger Stevens Dr. and Dilworth Rd.

OPP are investigating.

More to come...