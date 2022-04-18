Fatal crash on 401 near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two others were injured following a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.
OPP say crews responded to a crash "between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township."
Police have closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 between the exits for Maitland and Prescott. Drivers are being told to expect long delays.
This is a breaking news story – More to come…
#GrenvilleOPP investigating fatal collision on #Hwy401 EB at KM 706, #AugustaTWP.— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 19, 2022
Hwy closed EB btw CR 15 Maitland (KM 705) & Edward St. @TownofPrescott (KM 716).
3 confirmed deceased, 2 others transported w/injuries, extent not yet known.@LGParamedics & @AugustaFire attended^dh pic.twitter.com/huXkUAB8ai
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front more than 480 kilometres long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.
Police charge 45-year-old woman with attempted murder in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.
No known Canadian cases of mysterious liver disease reported in children in Europe, U.S.
There are currently no Canadian cases of the severe liver disease that has been reported to be striking children in Europe and the U.S., according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Mattea Roach wins 10th 'Jeopardy!' match, total earnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
Rare case of wobbly vision and a cyst behind the eye caused by chewing: case report
A 21-year-old man went to the doctor after noticing that his left eye was increasingly protruding from his skull, only to find out that he had a cyst behind his eye, which had been caused by his chewing.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Toronto
-
Police charge 45-year-old woman with attempted murder in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.
-
Spring snowstorm hitting southern Ontario causing messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hitting southern Ontario, which is expected to bring up to eight centimetres of snow by Tuesday, is causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
Warrants issued for two suspects after 'vicious' attack on two men in Brampton
Peel Regional Police have issued warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with an attack in Brampton that left two men in hospital, one of them with life-altering injuries.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 61; 11 deaths
According to figures published on the Quebec government's open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with t on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care -- a decline of six from the day before.
-
Curlers vow to fight as Quebec's biggest facility, in TMR, comes under threat
The Town of Mount Royal, where the club is located -- on a site slated for reuse -- say it's too soon to panic. But curlers say they want reassurances that their facility will stand. There are only seven curling clubs left on the Island of Montreal
-
East-end Montreal street shut after huge tree falls, totalling four cars
A tree toppled on a residential street in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood on Monday, injuring no one but wrecking four cars at once.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury to review its French-language policy
For the first time in 22 years, Greater Sudbury reviewing its French-language policy.
-
Dance troupe Celtic Illusion arrives in northern Ontario
GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting its first non-sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
London
-
Police apprehend suspects who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale
A search for two people who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale, Ont. is over after they were apprehended by police.
-
'Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball': Should you hold off on planting and a seasonal tire change
The late blast of winter weather has Londoners caught between the seasons.
-
An out of season winter storm is bringing heavy snow to parts of southern Ontario
A low pressure system moving over the Ohio valley is spreading a swath of snow across the area.
Winnipeg
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
-
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in Ontario
A Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.
Kitchener
-
'Mr. B made school the best': Alma community shares memories of teacher killed in crash
Parents at Alma Public School are remembering the life of teacher Robert Bachuk.
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Spring storm expected bring up to 8 cm of snow to Waterloo-Wellington Monday
A spring storm blanketing southern Ontario is expected to bring between four to eight centimetres of snow to the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County by Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
'Not the greatest feeling': Calgary travellers delayed by Sunwing's network issue
A small number of Calgary flights are among the hundreds across the country that have been affected by a network issue that has caused massive delays for Sunwing.
-
Calgary bar owners hopeful Flames' playoff push will provide 'a much-needed boost'
The Calgary Flames have officially punched their ticket to the NHL's postseason and it comes with high expectations – not just on the ice, but for bars and restaurants looking to capitalize on the team's quest for the Stanley Cup.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with arson in Prince Albert event centre fire
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire.
-
Man who confessed to murdering Sask. woman loses appeal
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of his ex-girlfriend has lost his appeal.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers-like salaries
An Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Child pedestrian taken to hospital after parking lot collision in Beverly
A two-year-old child was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver retiree helping pets left behind in war-torn Ukraine
A retired executive from West Vancouver has been helping care for dogs and cats Ukrainian refugees were forced to leave behind while fleeing from the war.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy change
More B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
Hells Angel charged in U.S. stock fraud investigation involving David Sidoo
A member of British Columbia’s Hells Angels Nomads crew has been indicted in New York City on charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in relation to an alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme.
Regina
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industry
The Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.