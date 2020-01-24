Fatal crash closes Hwy. 401 eastbound near Brockville
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:15AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 7:20AM EST
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Brockville.
OTTAWA -- The eastbound Highway 401 remained closed Friday morning after a fatal collision involving two transport trucks.
The collision happened Thursday evening just before 7 p.m.
As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, the highway was still closed between County Road 2 and Stewart Boulevard.
OPP said it's unknown when the highway will reopen.