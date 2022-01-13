Quebec provincial police have released their annual report on road safety in the province, showing an uptick in fatal collisions in 2021 compared to 2020, though a slight decrease in the Outaouais region.

Statistics from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) show there were 17 fatal collisions on SQ patrolled roads in the Outaouais last year, down from 20 in 2020.

However, the number of fatal crashes, and the number of fatalities, rose Quebec-wide. The SQ says 262 people—including 23 pedestrians and six cyclists—lost their lives in the province last year, compared to 250 in 2020. This came amid 245 fatal collisions, 14 more than there were in 2020.

"Sadly, every year, people lose their lives in motor vehicle collisions on roads patrolled by the SQ," the SQ said in a news release.

According to the SQ, speed was considered a principal cause in more than 24 per cent of all collisions last year. Impairment by alcohol or drugs, or by exhaustion, was the cause of 14 per cent of fatal crashes, and seven per cent of fatal collisions were linked to distracted driving. The police also point out that more than 20 per cent of victims who lost their lives were not wearing seatbelts.

The SQ reminds drivers to be cautious on the roads.