A man and a woman, both in their 20s died after a head-on collision with another vehicle along Highway 148 in Quyon, Quebec on Sunday. The third person in the vehicle is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Quebec police believe the male driver crossed his lane while driving eastbound on the highway and struck a vehicle travelling westbound. The driver and her two children were also seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The section of Highway 148 in Quyon was closed for many hours and re-opened around 3:15 Monday morning.