Fatal collision on highway 401 in South Dundas township

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to a fatal crash on highway 401 in South Dundas township Friday. A second person has been transported by Ornge air with unknown injuries.

Police were called to the scene before 4 p.m. for a single vehicle crash on the 401 eastbound.

As crews continue to investigate a police release states, “ Highway 401 eastbound & westbound ramps are closed at marker 733 to traffic. Emergency Detour Route (EDR) in place.”

