One man has died after a fatal single vehicle crash in the Rideau Lakes Region. Ontario Provincial Police say a male passenger in the vehicle wa pronounced dead at hospital, the driver and third person in the vehicle were also sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

The single rollover crash happened on Narrow's Lock Road near Marks Lane in North Crosby Township at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27. The male drive has been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death.



