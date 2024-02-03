Fastest show on snow: Snowmobile competition tears up Eganville, Ont.

The best snowmobile racers from across North America have gathered in the Ottawa Valley this weekend.

The 48th annual Bonnechere Cup is taking place this Saturday and Sunday in Eganville, a small town located about 30 minutes south of Pembroke and about 130 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Merv Boldt, a director with the Eganville Sno-drifters Club, says the Bonnechere Cup is one of the biggest snowmobile races in the province.

"People in the valley and from all over Ontario sure look forward to coming to Eganville every year because this is the only race in Ontario that is sanctioned," he said.

Boldt says more than 130 racers have registered for this year's event, travelling from across Ontario, Quebec and the northern United States.

Eganville's Marcus Buelow has been racing snowmobiles for more than a decade now.

"I like the speed of it," said Buelow with a smile across his face.

"You're driving into the corner against everybody and sometimes you're banging bars and it's competitive. I like the competitiveness of it."

Roughly 4,500 people flock to the small town over the course of the weekend, generating a major boom for local businesses.

"It's great for the community," said Barry Verch, a director for the race.

"The biggest problem we have is accommodations. [Visitors] have to go as far as Pembroke because they have lots there."

Verch says the entire weekend costs roughly $100,000 for the Sno-Drifters Club to put on.

At the end of the weekend, it's the community that benefits and Verch is anticipating this year to be their best event to date.

"If we're going to have a profit, it'll go to the hospitals or to sick kids," he said.

Boldt says the weekend is split up over two days, with racers collecting points to go towards season totals on Saturday.

"We have a 64 races today, 64 races tomorrow. Come on out and enjoy yourself," Boldt said.