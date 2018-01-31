

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say fast action and teamwork have saved the life of a 12-year-old girl.

According to a tweet, the girl had gone into cardiac arrest at the Carleton University swimming pool just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

18:59 responded to CarletonU pool for 12yo in cardiac arrest. Defibrillation & CPR by lifeguard. Advanced life support initiated by Paramedics with intravenous adrenaline and heath rhythm restored. Great team work including @ottfire led to this positive outcome. #ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) February 1, 2018

(Note: the English tweet does not identify the child as a girl, but a separate French tweet says the child is a 12-year-old female.)

The lifeguard on scene used a defibrillator and performed CPR on the girl before Ottawa Paramedics arrived. Ottawa Firefighters were also on scene to assist.

Paramedics were able to restore her heart rhythm with advanced life support techniques and intravenous adrenaline.

The child’s current condition is not known at this time, but Paramedics say there was a positive outcome thanks to the teamwork of everyone involved.