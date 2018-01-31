

A 16-year-old girl is doing better, according to friends after she went into cardiac arrest at Carleton University's pool. Ottawa Paramedics say fast action and teamwork hepled save her life. The teen is still being treated in hospital.

According to a tweet, the girl had gone into cardiac arrest at the Carleton University swimming pool just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The lifeguard on scene used a defibrillator and performed CPR on the girl before Ottawa Paramedics arrived. Ottawa Firefighters were also on scene to assist.

Paramedics were able to restore her heart rhythm with advanced life support techniques and intravenous adrenaline.