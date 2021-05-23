Advertisement
Farm equipment damaging pole responsible for power outage in Winchester area
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 5:33PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 23, 2021 7:06PM EDT
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share:
OTTAWA -- Hydro One says more than 6,500 customers in the North Gower, Osgoode, Cambridge, Mountain, Marlborough, and South Gower areas are without power Sunday.
In a notice of forced interruption, Hydro One said farm equipment broke a hydro pole, prompting the outage.
Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa crews are both on scene working to replace the pole.
The estimated time of restoration was 11:59 p.m., according to Hydro One's outage map, but after 6 p.m., Hydro One revised the estimate down to 8 p.m. An email from the utility said crews were attempted to pick up customers from another source.