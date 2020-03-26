OTTAWA -- Farm Boy is asking customers to leave the reusable bags at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you do bring your reusable bag, you’ll have to bag your own groceries.

In a letter to customers, the company outlines the steps it’s taking to protect staff and customers, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Farm Boy says “we are discouraging customers from bringing in and using reusable shopping bags.”

“For those that do choose to use them, we are asking them to kindly bag their own groceries.”

Farm Boy is also encouraging shoppers to forgo cash payments, and opt for contactless payment whenever possible. The use of reusable cups and mugs has also been eliminated.

All 31 Farm Boy stores in Ottawa and across Ontario remain open for customers during the pandemic. The Hot Bars, Salad Bars, Olive Bars and in-store dining areas have been closed.

The company has reduced operating hours in stores “so our teams have ample time to sanitize and stock the stores.”

Night shifts have been added at the stores to stock the shelves.

Farm Boy says cashier shields have been installed in all stores to limit cashier exposure and protect colleagues.