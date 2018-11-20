

CTV Ottawa





A 77-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Senators game Monday night.

Paramedics say it happened during the first period of the Panthers/Sens game at the Canadian Tire Centre. Two CTC staff members and a bystander started CPR on the man, including using a public access defibrillator before paramedics took over.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was unresponsive upon arrival.

There was a lot of concern for the man from both fans and the players. Teams were sent to the dressing room with over three minutes remaining in the first period while emergency crews attended to the man. That time was added to the start of the second period.