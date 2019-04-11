

A Cornwall area mother says a planned trip to Disney in Palm Springs with her two sons turned into a travel nightmare at the airport.

Andrea Latimer says her Air Canada flights to and from her destination were both cancelled at the last minute. She says she is now speaking out to hold all airlines accountable.

“It’s not even the expense that makes me mad, it’s the fact that somebody can leave you so stranded, not once but twice on the same trip,” Latimer said.

Latimer was booked on a Boeing 737 Max to fly to Palm Springs on March 16th. At that time, the government on Canada grounded those planes following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Latimer received an e-mail stating part of her trip was cancelled and that Air Canada was ‘unable to rebook’. She was given $77 in return for seat selection.

It cost Latimer more than $1,000 to rebook three new flights.

Latimer’s youngest son has jeunes syndrome and is losing his sight. She says this special trip was planned for him. After arriving to Palm Springs Latimer says the family put the situation behind them and enjoyed their vacation.

On March 24th, when the family was ready to head home they received another notice that this flight was cancelled as well.

Latimer says this time the company did offer to rebook the family on an affiliate airline at no cost. But when they arrived to the airport the agent informed Latimer their seats had not been confirmed.

The family was rebooked four days later.

Latimer says the family is out $2,500 after extending their hotel, vehicle, pet sitting back home, and paying for the original cancelled flight.

“Monetarily I’m only asking for retribution for what I’m owed.”

On April 11th, Latimer phoned Air Canada to submit a formal complaint. The representative said her concern would be looked into.

CTV News also contacted Air Canada and was told by a spokesperson that “the refunds this customer received were for seat selection fees only, which are reimbursed automatically, and we will be in touch with her in regard to this matter, including any claims she may wish to submit.”

Air Canada has since reached out to Latimer offering to look into her expenses.