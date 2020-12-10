BROCKVILLE -- In only a couple of years, Clow’s Christmas Trail has become a popular local spot to get into the Christmas spirit.

Nestled along Hallecks Road West, not far from Brockville, last year 2,000 visitors came to enjoy Christmas lights, listen to holiday music and have a hot chocolate by the bonfire.

The family was excited for the third annual event this year, but 2020 had different plans.

"We had all the work set up and if the COVID numbers go up we knew we had to take the trail down," said Rob Clow. "We just decided, keep it safe and put on a show that’s going to be guaranteed for people to see."

Clow said about a third of the trail had been set up by mid-October when they realized they could not run it this December.

"Over dinner one night, we thought why don’t we put it on the barn and bring up a little bit of what we had, not everything, but bring up a little bit and put it up, not knowing the work that would be involved," said Rob’s wife Darlene.

"We ran with it and we got it done."

A family affair, with COVID numbers on the rise they knew the Christmas trail wouldn’t be the same.

"We have family to look after, we have public to look after and we knew the timing wouldn’t be right," Darlene said. "We don’t need to open the trail. We can put everything up here and people can drive by and enjoy it."

With the help of their three children, the family planned a light show on the barn and along the road, with lights timed to the music.

"Last year was our first year with the light show playing the music, so that was a learning curve," said their son Parker, who programmed the show.

"This year the setup, computer wise, was a little bit easier but still on top of programming the songs there’s probably close to 40 hours of just running cables," said Parker.

"The coloured lights can produce so many different colours and different patterns the options are endless. Together they can make over 15 million colours."

The show started on Dec. 4, and the family said a lot of vehicles came by to enjoy the show for a few minutes.

"A lot of them come over and talk to Rob and I if we are here," said Darlene.

"They honk the horn, they wave. I’ve met people even in town that have told me 'oh we came up! Thank you for doing that.' We had one couple, a retired teacher that came by and told me ‘Darlene, you’re great. We needed that outing. We’re coming back with our grandchildren.' They’re happy. They want to go for a drive."

Usually the Christmas trial is a paid admission, but this year the light show is free, with donations accepted for the Brockville and Area Food Bank.

"It’s been amazing. The collections that we’ve had. Food and monetary donations have been over the top," said Rob.

"I encourage people to come by," said Darlene.

"Beep your horn, wave, tell everybody you’ve enjoyed it and come back," she added. "If we have bad weather we are not going to light it up. We don’t want people out in bad weather."

"This time of year, especially with COVID, people need something like this and just kind of give back to the public," said Rob.

The barn and road display will likely continue as part of next year's Christmas trail if it can reopen, with Parker looking forward to the challenge.

"Once you get into it, all you can think of is what you can do next year and the year after," he said with a chuckle.

The light show can be seen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2224 Hallecks Road West, until the first week of January.