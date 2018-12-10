Family of three homeless after fire destroys their home
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 2:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 11:23AM EST
Just weeks before Christmas and a family of three are now homeless after fire destroyed their south Ottawa home.
Fire fighters were called to Donnelly Drive around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon with reports of smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.
The cause of the fire is deemed accidental, damage is estimated at $430,000.
There are no reports of injuries.