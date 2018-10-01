

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa family has made an agonizing plea for the safe return of their 11-year-old daughter.

Nakayla Baskin has been missing for six days and now the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations unit is involved. Ottawa Police say they have no reason to believe there is any foul play involved in Nakayla's disappearance. But the fact is that she's 11 years old. And while she may be street smart, police say she is still a child who has been missing for nearly a week.

It's an emotional message from Nakayla Baskin's father.

“Nakayla we all need you to come home. We all love and miss you. Home's not the same without you.”

Her grandmother delivered a painful plea from her grandmother for help.

“My granddaughter has been missing for a week and we need your help to find her,” she said.

Nakayla Baskin's family recorded the video message with the help of the Ottawa Police, who have now ramped up their investigation to try to find the girl.

“The six days she's gone,” said Superintendent Chris Renwick with Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations, “as each hour passes, it becomes more of a concern for us.”

Nakayla, who is 5 foot 4 and 150 pounds with light brain hair, packed a bag and snuck out of her Carlington area home just past midnight last Monday She's only 11 but looks older and presents herself older. Police admit they are worried about the possibility of her being trafficked.

“I'll be clear,” says Renwick, “we have no strong evidence of foul play but again this is 11 year old girl who is very, very vulnerable.”

Police say Nakayla has always been active on social media and, like all girls her age, was always using her cell phone. But there's been no activity on any of her social activity sites since she disappeared and police have not been able to do a locate on her phone.

Police have been looking for her in areas she's known to frequent including Russell Road in southeast Ottawa, and the St. Laurent and Rideau malls.

“Somebody out there, someone knows where she is,” says Renwick, “and somebody has had contact with her in the last 6 days. We need to hear from them.”

While she has left home in the past, police say it has never for this long and never with any word.

“We just need to know you're safe and we're waiting for you at home,” her father said in the video, “We love you.”

There is one distinguishing feature about Nakayla. She's known to carry a red bag. Police says she's is attached to that bag. If you see her, they ask that you call 9-1-1.