Sixty years after his plane vanished without a trace the family of Canadian naval pilot Lt. Barry Troy says they are finally at peace.

"For months, even years, I kept expecting we would hear he was on a desert island or something and he was fine," said Troy's younger sister, Sharon Berry. "It was a fantasy that went on and on."

That fantasy ended for good last September when the family got a call from a reporter in Florida telling them rangers at Hanna Park had made a historic discovery.

"Seeing these things today, these artifacts, you can see what kind of happened. It was a violent ending. in that way it puts things to rest finally," Berry said.

Parachute rigging, a harness, unidentified pieces of metal and a parachute harness embroidered with the markings "Lt. (P) Troy" had washed up on the beach following hurricanes Irma and Maria.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions," she said.

"It's a bit of a relief, actually," said Dick Troy, Lt. Troy's brother.

Today, seven months after that remarkable discovery, precious artifacts buried during the 1958 crash were returned to the family at a ceremony organized by the Royal Canadian Airforce and Navy.

"You never really get closure," Troy said. "Not for us. Barry was just a special guy. He was the oldest. He was like our hero."

29-year-old Barry Troy was born in New Brunswick but based in Nova Scotia with the 871 Squadron. He was flying an F2H-3 Banshee jet for the Royal Canadian Navy when his aircraft was considered overdue near Mayport Beach, Florida, on February 25th, 1958.

After two weeks of searching, the only evidence the U.S. Navy could find of a crash was a helmet, log book and a few small piece of metal. Since that crash, Lt. Troy's family has experienced grief, heartbreak and a quest for answers about that final flight.

All but one artifact will be put on display at the Shearwater aviation museum in Halifax, where Troy was stationed before his death.

The last remaining item, a part of the plane, will be buried alongside Troy's parents and his tombstone engraved with the words "Lost at Sea."

"Part of Barry will be with them," said Berry. "It just seemed like something, like they would be able to see what we had done. It's something for them, too."

"We happened to find this ball of stuff on the high water line. I know I drove past it at least five times. Other rangers said they drove past it, too," ranger Zack Johnson told News4JAX in Jacksonville, Florida.