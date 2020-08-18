OTTAWA -- A major fire, started during a power outage Monday night, has destroyed a family home on River Road.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release late Monday night that they had been called to the home at 9:03 p.m. Monday. Some candles had been lit during a power outage caused by a severe thunderstorm, but had fallen over.

Dispatchers remained on the line with the homeowners to ensure everyone was able to evacuate safely.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived at 9:11 p.m.

There is no hydrant close by, so firefighters pumped water from the nearby Rideau River and had tanker shuttles bring water from the closest hydrant in the area. The heavy wind also threatened to spread the flames to other nearby homes, but fire officials say firefighters were able to protect the other houses.

The residents of the home where the fire started are now homeless and are being helped by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.