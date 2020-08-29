OTTAWA -- Family and friends of a Gatineau man are asking for the public's help in locating him safely, after he went missing earlier this week.

Derek L'Ecuyer, 37, was last seen Aug. 25 in Gatineau. He was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate BB 11779.

He's white, 5'10" tall and has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

His family says he often travels between Ottawa and Gatineau.

Ottawa Police confirm to CTV News a missing person report has been filed, but Gatineau Police are leading the investigation.

A request for comment from Gatineau Police was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information should contact Gatineau Police at 819 246-0222.